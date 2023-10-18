Netflix and The American Cinematheque said the restored Egyptian Theatre will reopen after three years on November 9 with a screening of David Fincher’s The Killer.

The venue is one of the city’s most venerable Hollywood locations and was built during the silent film era. It opened 101 years ago and hosted Hollywood’s first premiere for Robin Hood starring Douglas Fairbanks. The Egyptian is also said to be the birthplace of the red carpet.

Netflix will release the documentary short Temple Of Film: 100 Years Of The Egyptian Theatres on November 9. Angus Wall’s tribute piece includes interviews with Guillermo Del Toro, Rian Johnson, Lynette Howell Taylor, Autumn Durald Arkapaw and the theatre’s restoration architect Peyton Hall.

The November 9 screening of The Killer, which stars Michael Fassbender as an assassin dealing with the fallout of a notched mission, will be followed by a Q&A with Fincher. The thriller opens in select theatres on October 27 and drops on the platform on November 10.

The upcoming 2023 programming for the includes Ultra Cinematheque 70 Fest 2023 from November 10-21 celebrating festival of classics from the Golden Age of 70mm through to the contemporary resurgence of the format. The line-up will be announced on October 24.

Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein drama Maestro from November 22-December 1. The film will open in select theatres on November 22 and debut on the service on December 20.

The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar and other short films by Wes Anderson on December 5. Henry Sugar is on Netflix.