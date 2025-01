Hit Man and My Old Ass join awards heavyweights Anora, A Real Pain and Dune: Part Two in the Writers Guild of America (WGA) nominations announced on Wednesday after being delayed due to the ongoing LA wildfires.

Scroll down for nominations

Challengers and Civil War are included in the original screenplay category, while Wicked, Nickel Boys and A Complete Unknown are in contention for adapted screenplay.

Vying for documentary honours are Jim Henson: Idea Man, Kiss The Future, Martha, and War Game.

The WGA East and West chapters are hosting simultaneous ceremonies for the 77th Annual Writers Guild Awards on February 15 at Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles and Edison Ballroom in New York City.

Last year’s big winners American Fiction and The Holdovers were announced at the strike-delayed ceremony in April, a month after American Fiction had won the Oscar.

Screenplay nominees appear below.

Original Screenplay

A Real Pain, written by Jesse Eisenberg; Searchlight Pictures

Anora, written by Sean Baker; NEON

Challengers, written by Justin Kuritzkes; Amazon MGM Studios

Civil War, written by Alex Garland; A24

My Old Ass, written by Megan Park; Amazon MGM Studios

Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown, screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks, Based on the Book Dylan Goes Electric! by Elijah Wald; Searchlight Pictures

Dune: Part 2, screenplay by Denis Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts, Based on the Novel Dune by Frank Herbert; Warner Bros. Pictures

Hit Man, screenplay by Richard Linklater & Glen Powell, Based on the Texas Monthly Article by Skip Hollandsworth; Netflix

Nickel Boys, screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes, Based on the Book The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead; Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios

Wicked, screenplay by Winnie Holzman and Winnie Holzman & Dana Fox, Based on the musical stage play with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, From the Novel by Gregory Maguire; Universal Pictures

Documentary Screenplay

Jim Henson: Idea Man, written by Mark Monroe; Imagine Documentaries

Kiss The Future, screenplay by Bill S. Carter, Story by Bill S. Carter and Nenad Cicin-Sain; Fifth Season

Martha, written by R.J. Cutler; Netflix

War Game, written by Tony Gerber & Jesse Moss; Submarine Deluxe.

SELECT TELEVISION AND STREAMING NOMINEES

Drama Series

The Boys, written by Geoff Aull, Jessica Chou, Paul Grellong, Eric Kripke, Ellie Monahan, Judalina Neira, David Reed, Anslem Richardson; Prime Video

The Diplomat, written by Peter Ackerman, Eli Attie, Debora Cahn, Anna Hagen, Julianna Dudley Meagher, Peter Noah; Netflix

Fallout, written by Jake Bender, Karey Dornetto, Zach Dunn, Kieran Fitzgerald, Chaz Hawkins, Lisa Joy, Carson Mell, Jonathan Nolan, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Gursimran Sandhu, Graham Wagner; Prime Video

Mr. & Mrs. Smith, written by Carla Ching, Adamma Ebo, Adanne Ebo, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Schuyler Pappas, Francesca Sloane, Yvonne Hana Yi; Prime Video

Shōgun, written by Shannon Goss, Maegan Houang, Rachel Kondo, Matt Lambert, Justin Marks, Caillin Puente, Nigel Williams, Emily Yoshida; FX/Hulu

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary, written by Quinta Brunson, Ava Coleman, Riley Dufurrena, Justin Halpern, Joya McCrory, Chad Morton, Morgan Murphy, Brittani Nichols, Rebekka Pesqueira, Kate Peterman, Brian Rubenstein, Patrick Schumacker, Justin Tan, Jordan Temple, Garrett Werner; ABC

The Bear, written by Karen Joseph Adcock, Joanna Calo, Rene Gube, Will Guidara, Matty Matheson, Alex Russell, Catherine Schetina, Christopher Storer, Courtney Storer; FX/Hulu

Curb Your Enthusiasm, written by Larry David, Jon Hayman, Justin Hurwitz, Carol Leifer, Stephen Leff, Jeff Schaffer, Nathaniel Stein; HBO | Max

Hacks, written by Genevieve Aniello, Lucia Aniello, Guy Branum, Jessica Chaffin, Paul W. Downs, Jess Dweck, Ariel Karlin, Andrew Law, Carol Leifer, Carolyn Lipka, Joe Mande, Aisha Muharrar, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Jen Statsky; HBO | Max

What We Do in the Shadows, written by Jake Bender, Max Brockman, Zach Dunn, Shana Gohd, Amelia Haller, Sam Johnson, Jeremy Levick, Chris Marcil, William Meny, Sarah Naftalis, Marika Sawyer, Paul Simms, Rajat Suresh, Lauren Wells; FX/Hulu

New Series

English Teacher, written by Brian Jordan Alvarez, Wally Baram, Jake Bender, Emmy Blotnick, Zach Dunn, Dave King, Stephanie Koenig, Jonathan Krisel, Paul Simms, Samantha Shier; FX/Hulu

Fallout, written by Jake Bender, Karey Dornetto, Zach Dunn, Kieran Fitzgerald, Chaz Hawkins, Lisa Joy, Carson Mell, Jonathan Nolan, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Gursimran Sandhu, Graham Wagner; Prime Video

Mr. & Mrs. Smith, written by Carla Ching, Adamma Ebo, Adanne Ebo, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Schuyler Pappas, Francesca Sloane, Yvonne Hana Yi; Prime Video

Nobody Wants This, written by Barbie Adler, Jane Becker, Jack Burditt, Vali Chandrasekaran, Craig DiGregorio, Erin Foster, Lindsay Golder, Steven Levitan, Pat Regan, Niki Schwartz-Wright, Neel Shah, Noelle Valdivia, Ron Weiner, Ryann Werner; Netflix

Shōgun, written by Shannon Goss, Maegan Houang, Rachel Kondo, Matt Lambert, Justin Marks, Caillin Puente, Nigel Williams, Emily Yoshida; FX/Hulu

Limited Series

The Penguin, written by Vladimir Cvetko, Breannah Gibson, Erika L. Johnson, Lauren LeFranc, Corina Maritescu, Megan Martin, John McCutcheon, Shaye Ogbonna, Nick Towne, Noelle Valdivia, Kira Snyder; HBO | Max

Presumed Innocent, written by Miki Johnson, David E. Kelley, Sharr White; Apple TV+

Ripley, written by Steven Zaillian; Netflix

Say Nothing, written by Clare Barron, Joe Murtagh, Kirsten Sheridan, Joshua Zetumer; FX/Hulu

True Detective: Night Country, written by Katrina Albright, Alan Page Arriaga, Namsi Khan, Issa López, Chris Mundy, Wenonah Wilms; HBO | Max

TV & Streaming Motion Pictures

The Great Lillian Hall, written by Elisabeth Seldes Annacone; HBO | Max

Prom Dates, written by D.J. Mausner; Hulu

Rebel Ridge, written by Jeremy Saulnier; Netflix

Terry McMillan Presents Forever, written by Bart Baker; Lifetime

Animation

“Bottle Episode” (The Simpsons), written by Rob LaZebnik & Johnny LaZebnik; Fox

“Cremains of the Day” (The Simpsons), written by John Frink; Fox

“Night Of The Living Wage” (The Simpsons), written by Cesar Mazariegos; Fox

“Saving Favorite Drive-In” (Bob’s Burgers), written by Katie Crown; Fox

“The Tina Table: The Tables Have Tina-ed” (Bob’s Burgers), written by Greg Thompson; Fox

“Winter Is Born” (Blood Of Zeus), written by Charles Parlapanides & Vlas Parlapanides; Netflix

Episodic Drama

“Anjin” (Shōgun), written for Television by Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks; FX/Hulu

“The Beginning” (Fallout), written by Gursimran Sandhu; Prime Video

“Fear Of The End” (Evil), written by Rockne S. O’Bannon & Nialla LeBouef; Paramount+

“First Date” (Mr. & Mrs. Smith), written by Francesca Sloane & Donald Glover; Prime Video

“Olivia” (Sugar), written by Mark Protosevich; Apple TV+

“Pilot” (Elsbeth), written by Robert King & Michelle King; CBS

Episodic Comedy

“AGG” (Somebody Somewhere), written by Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen and Bridget Everett; HBO | Max

“Bulletproof” (Hacks), written by Lucia Aniello & Paul W. Downs & Jen Statsky; HBO | Max

“Linda” (English Teacher), written by Jake Bender & Zach Dunn; FX/Hulu

“Napkins” (The Bear), written by Catherine Schetina; FX/Hulu

“Once Upon A Time In The West” (Only Murders In The Building), written by John Hoffman & Joshua Allen Griffith; Hulu

“Petiole” (The Sticky), written by Brian Donovan & Ed Herro; Prime Video.