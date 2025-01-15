Edward Berger’s Conclave and Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez lead the films nominated for the 2025 Bafta Film Awards, with 12 and 11 nominations respectively.
Papal drama Conclave is nominated for awards including best film, outstanding British film, director, leading actor for Ralph Fiennes and supporting actress for Isabella Rossellini.
Mexico-set musical Emilia Perez is up for best film, director, leading actress for Karla Sofia Gascon and supporting actress for both Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana.
Forty-two films are nominated across the 23 feature categories, with nine nominations for Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist including best film, director, leading actor for Adrien Brody and supporting nods for Guy Pearce and Felicity Jones.
Blockbusters Wicked and Dune: Part Two each scored seven nominations, with Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande recognised in leading and supporting actress respectively. Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or winner Anora is also in the running for seven prizes – with Baker himself nominated for five of them, the second-most nominations for an individual in one year in Bafta history.
Among UK films alongside Conclave, Rich Peppiatt’s Kneecap, about the Irish-language rap group, has six nominations, with Peppiatt included in four of those. Coralie Fargeat’s body horror The Substance is up for five awards, with Fargeat the only woman nominated in director and original screenplay; while Steve McQueen’s Second World War feature Blitz has three nominations.
Universal has the most nominations by distributor, with 32 spread evenly across six films including The Brutalist, Wicked and Anora. Three nods for Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl are among the 16 nominations for Netflix; while Black Bear Pictures is boosted into third place by Conclave plus three for Sing Sing, for 15.
“The industry struggles for gender balance”
With no clear frontrunner in the nominations, Anna Higgs, chair of the Bafta film committee, said she is excited by the breadth of nominations. “I’m always keen to see lots of different types of diversity, including around genre, so not just the traditional drama and awards-bait movie, and the members have knocked that out of the park this year. We’ve got thrillers, musicals, sci-fi, biopics, horror and comedy, all in the top 10 most-nominated films.”
While diversity of genre has certainly been achieved, there are a few notable gaps in other forms of representation. UK filmmakers are missing from the best film and best director categories.
“The most nominated film is Conclave, which is a British film,” said Higgs. “Obviously, it’s not a British director [Germany-born Edward Berger], but it’s a [UK] originated story, it’s funded by British big players [the UK’s House Productions produces alongside FilmNation Entertainment out of the US], a writer [Peter Straughan], [based on] a best-selling Robert Harris novel. It’s actually a very British movie in lots of ways.”
The representation for female directors, screenwriters and women in some craft categories is also limited, with no female director in best film, best animated or family film, and only French filmmaker Fargeat nominated for best director forThe Substance.
“The industry struggles for gender balance, is the simplest version of an answer to that,” said Higgs. “When we look across the categories of all the films that were submitted, it’s about a quarter of films that were submitted are directed by women. It’s not a level playing field from the start.”
Jury and longlist interventions have gone some way to improving representation, and they are here to stay, said Higgs. “We have interventions to make sure we have some level of balances as we come through those categories – the work is not done.
“I wish we didn’t have to have those jury interventions, but so long as we have to have them, we’ll have them. We have to iterate them and make them stronger every year. Two days after the film awards, we sit down, we review.”
Higgs pointed to more robust female representation in documentary, outstanding British film and outstanding British debut categories.
There is considerable crossover between the children’s and family film category and the animated film category - three out of four films in the animated film category are also in the children’s and family film nominations – Flow, Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl and The Wild Robot. All four films in the children’s and family category are animations.
Higgs underlined it is the first year of the children’s and family film category and that its impact would be reviewed. “It’s always interesting to see how categories evolve year on year. It’s up to the distributors that submit the work to the category,” said Higgs. “It’s always a process that we review and iterate to make sure that the category is fit for purpose.”
The film awards ceremony is broadcast as-live in the UK by the BBC. Higgs noted the presence of very well-known names in the nominations including Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet, who Bafta hopes will walk the red carpet and attract viewers.
“These people have [followings the size of] small countries that follow them on social media,” said Higgs. “People might come to the Baftas because they want to watch Selena Gomez walk the red carpet, but they find out about something like Anora or Kneecap, and that spotlight gets shared more widely.”
The Bafta Film Awards ceremony will take place on February 16 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London, with UK actor David Tennant presenting for the second time.
This year’s previously announced Bafta rising star nominees are Marisa Abela, Jharrel Jerome, David Jonsson, Mikey Madison and Nabhaan Rizwan. Warwick Davis will receive the Bafta Fellowship.
Bafta said the award for outstanding contribution to British cinema will be announced shortly.
The final, third round of voting opens tomorrow (January 16) to determine the winners.
Full list of nominations
Best Film
- Anora - Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, Sean Baker
- The Brutalist - TBC
- A Complete Unknown - Fred Berger, Alex Heineman, James Mangold
- Conclave - Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman
- Emilia Pérez - TBC
Outstanding British Film
- Bird - Andrea Arnold, Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Lee Groombridge
- Blitz - Steve Mcqueen, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Anita Overland
- Conclave - Edward Berger, Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman, Peter Straughan
- Gladiator II - Ridley Scott, Douglas Wick, Lucy Fisher, Michael Pruss, David Scarpa, Peter Craig
- Hard Truths - Mike Leigh, Georgina Lowe
- Kneecap - Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney, Jack Tarling, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, Jj Ó Dochartaigh
- Lee - Ellen Kuras, Kate Solomon, Kate Winslet, Liz Hannah, Marion Hume, John Collee, Lem Dobbs
- Love Lies Bleeding - Rose Glass, Andrea Cornwell, Oliver Kassman, Wereonika Tofilska
- The Outrun - Nora Fingscheidt, Sarah Brocklehurst, Dominic Norris, Jack Lowden, Saoirse Ronan, Amy Liptrot
- Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl - Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek, Mark Burton
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
- Hoard - Luna Carmoon (Director, Writer)
- Kneecap - Rich Peppiatt (Director, Writer)
- Monkey Man - Dev Patel (Director)
- Santosh - Sandhya Suri (Director, Writer), James Bowsher (Producer), Balthazar De Ganay (Producer) [also produced By Alan Mcalex, Mike Goodridge]
- Sister Midnight - Karan Kandhari (Director, Writer)
Film Not In The English Language
- All We Imagine As Light - Payal Kapadia, Thomas Hakim
- Emilia Pérez - Jacques Audiard, Tbd
- I’m Still Here - Walter Salles, Tbd
- Kneecap - Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney
- The Seed Of The Sacred Fig - Mohammad Rasoulof, Amin Sadraei
Documentary
- Black Box Diaries - Shiori Ito, Hanna Aqvilin, Eric Nyari
- Daughters - Natalie Rae, Angela Patton,
- No Other Land - Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Rachel Szor
- Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story - Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui, Lizzie Gilliett, Robert Ford
- Will & Harper - Josh Greenbaum, Rafael Marmor, Christopher Leggett, Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum
Animated Film
- Flow - Gints Siibalodis, Matīss Kaža
- Inside Out 2 - Kelsey Mann, Mark Nielsen
- Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl - Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek
- The Wild Robot - Chris Sanders, Jeff Hermann
Children’s & Family Film
- Flow - Gints Siibalodis, Matīss Kaža
- Kensuke’s Kingdom - Kirk Hendry, Neil Boyle, Camilla Deakin
- Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl - Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek
- The Wild Robot - Chris Sanders, Jeff Hermann
Director
- Sean Baker - Anora
- Brady Corbet - The Brutalist
- Edward Berger - Conclave
- Denis Villeneuve - Dune: Part Two
- Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez
- Coralie Fargeat - The Substance
Original Screenplay
- Anora - Sean Baker
- The Brutalist - Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
- Kneecap - Rich Peppiatt, story By Rich Peppiatt, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, Jj Ó Dochartaigh
- A Real Pain - Jesse Eisenberg
- The Substance - Coralie Fargeat
Adapted Screenplay
- A Complete Unknown - James Mangold, Jay Cocks
- Conclave - Peter Straughan
- Emilia Pérez - Jacques Audiard
- Nickel Boys - Ramell Ross & Joslyn Barnes
- Sing Sing - Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, story By Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence ‘Divine Eye’ Maclin, John ‘Divine G’ Whitfield
Leading Actress
- Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths
- Mikey Madison - Anora
- Demi Moore - The Substance
- Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun
Leading Actor
- Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
- Hugh Grant - Heretic
- Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
Supporting Actress
- Selena Gomez - Emilia Pérez
- Ariana Grande - Wicked
- Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
- Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl
- Isabella Rossellini - Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez
Supporting Actor
- Yura Borisov - Anora
- Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
- Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing
- Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
Casting
- Anora - Sean Baker, Samantha Quan
- The Apprentice - Stephanie Gorin, Carmen Cuba
- A Complete Unknown - Yesi Ramirez
- Conclave - Nina Gold, Martin Ware
- Kneecap - Carla Stronge
Cinematography
- The Brutalist - Lol Crawley
- Conclave - Stéphane Fontaine
- Dune: Part Two - Greig Fraser
- Emilia Pérez - Paul Guilhaume
- Nosferatu - Jarin Blaschke
Editing
- Anora - Sean Baker
- Conclave - Nick Emerson
- Dune: Part Two - Joe Walker
- Emilia Pérez - Juliette Welfling
- Kneecap - Julian Ulrichs, Chris Gill
Costume Design
- Blitz - Jacqueline Durran
- A Complete Unknown - Arianne Phillips
- Conclave - Lisy Christl
- Nosferatu - Linda Muir
- Wicked - Paul Tazewell
Make Up & Hair
- Dune: Part Two - Love Larson, Eva Von Bahr
- Emilia Pérez - Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, Romain Marietti
- Nosferatu - David White, Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton
- The Substance - Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Marilyne Scarselli
- Wicked - Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Sarah Nuth
Original Score
- The Brutalist - Daniel Blumberg
- Conclave - Volker Bertelmann
- Emilia Pérez - Camille, Clément Ducol
- Nosferatu - Robin Carolan
- The Wild Robot - Kris Bowers
Production Design
- The Brutalist - Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia
- Conclave - Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter
- Dune: Part Two - Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau
- Nosferatu - Craig Lathrop
- Wicked - Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales
Sound
- Blitz - John Casali, Paul Cotterell, James Harrison
- Dune: Part Two - Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, Richard King
- Gladiator II - Stéphane Bucher, Matthew Collinge, Paul Massey Danny Sheehan
- The Substance - Valérie Deloof, Victor Fleurant, Victor Praud, Stéphane Thiébaut, Emmanuelle Villard
- Wicked - Robin Baynton, Simon Hayes, John Marquis, Andy Nelson, Nancy Nugent Title
Special Visual Effects
- Better Man - Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs
- Dune: Part Two - Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer, Rhys Salcombe
- Gladiator II - Mark Bakowski, Neil Corbould, Nikki Penny, Pietro Ponti
- Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes - Erik Winquist, Rodney Burke, Paul Story, Stephen Unterfranz
- Wicked - Pablo Helman, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner, Anthony Smith
British Short Animation
- Adiós - José Prats, Natalia Kyriacou, Bernardo Angeletti
- Mog’s Christmas - Robin Shaw, Joanna Harrison, Camilla Deakin, Ruth Fielding
- Wander To Wonder - Nina Gantz, Stienette Bosklopper, Simon Cartwright, Maarten Swart
British Short Film
- The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing - Theo Panagopoulos, Marissa Keating
- Marion - Joe Weiland, Finn Constantine, Marija Djikic
- Milk - Miranda Stern, Ashionye Ogene
- Rock, Paper, Scissors - Franz Böhm, Ivan, Hayder Rothschild Hoozeer
- Stomach Bug - Matty Crawford, Karima Sammout-Kanellopoulou
Ee Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
- Marisa Abela
- Jharrel Jerome
- David Jonsson
- Mikey Madison
- Nabhaan Rizwan
