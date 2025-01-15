Edward Berger’s Conclave and Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez lead the films nominated for the 2025 Bafta Film Awards, with 12 and 11 nominations respectively.

Papal drama Conclave is nominated for awards including best film, outstanding British film, director, leading actor for Ralph Fiennes and supporting actress for Isabella Rossellini.

Mexico-set musical Emilia Perez is up for best film, director, leading actress for Karla Sofia Gascon and supporting actress for both Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana.

Scroll down for the full list of nominations

Forty-two films are nominated across the 23 feature categories, with nine nominations for Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist including best film, director, leading actor for Adrien Brody and supporting nods for Guy Pearce and Felicity Jones.

Blockbusters Wicked and Dune: Part Two each scored seven nominations, with Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande recognised in leading and supporting actress respectively. Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or winner Anora is also in the running for seven prizes – with Baker himself nominated for five of them, the second-most nominations for an individual in one year in Bafta history.

Among UK films alongside Conclave, Rich Peppiatt’s Kneecap, about the Irish-language rap group, has six nominations, with Peppiatt included in four of those. Coralie Fargeat’s body horror The Substance is up for five awards, with Fargeat the only woman nominated in director and original screenplay; while Steve McQueen’s Second World War feature Blitz has three nominations.

Universal has the most nominations by distributor, with 32 spread evenly across six films including The Brutalist, Wicked and Anora. Three nods for Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl are among the 16 nominations for Netflix; while Black Bear Pictures is boosted into third place by Conclave plus three for Sing Sing, for 15.

“The industry struggles for gender balance”

With no clear frontrunner in the nominations, Anna Higgs, chair of the Bafta film committee, said she is excited by the breadth of nominations. “I’m always keen to see lots of different types of diversity, including around genre, so not just the traditional drama and awards-bait movie, and the members have knocked that out of the park this year. We’ve got thrillers, musicals, sci-fi, biopics, horror and comedy, all in the top 10 most-nominated films.”

While diversity of genre has certainly been achieved, there are a few notable gaps in other forms of representation. UK filmmakers are missing from the best film and best director categories.

“The most nominated film is Conclave, which is a British film,” said Higgs. “Obviously, it’s not a British director [Germany-born Edward Berger], but it’s a [UK] originated story, it’s funded by British big players [the UK’s House Productions produces alongside FilmNation Entertainment out of the US], a writer [Peter Straughan], [based on] a best-selling Robert Harris novel. It’s actually a very British movie in lots of ways.”

The representation for female directors, screenwriters and women in some craft categories is also limited, with no female director in best film, best animated or family film, and only French filmmaker Fargeat nominated for best director forThe Substance.

“The industry struggles for gender balance, is the simplest version of an answer to that,” said Higgs. “When we look across the categories of all the films that were submitted, it’s about a quarter of films that were submitted are directed by women. It’s not a level playing field from the start.”

Jury and longlist interventions have gone some way to improving representation, and they are here to stay, said Higgs. “We have interventions to make sure we have some level of balances as we come through those categories – the work is not done.

“I wish we didn’t have to have those jury interventions, but so long as we have to have them, we’ll have them. We have to iterate them and make them stronger every year. Two days after the film awards, we sit down, we review.”

Higgs pointed to more robust female representation in documentary, outstanding British film and outstanding British debut categories.

There is considerable crossover between the children’s and family film category and the animated film category - three out of four films in the animated film category are also in the children’s and family film nominations – Flow, Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl and The Wild Robot. All four films in the children’s and family category are animations.

Higgs underlined it is the first year of the children’s and family film category and that its impact would be reviewed. “It’s always interesting to see how categories evolve year on year. It’s up to the distributors that submit the work to the category,” said Higgs. “It’s always a process that we review and iterate to make sure that the category is fit for purpose.”

The film awards ceremony is broadcast as-live in the UK by the BBC. Higgs noted the presence of very well-known names in the nominations including Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet, who Bafta hopes will walk the red carpet and attract viewers.

“These people have [followings the size of] small countries that follow them on social media,” said Higgs. “People might come to the Baftas because they want to watch Selena Gomez walk the red carpet, but they find out about something like Anora or Kneecap, and that spotlight gets shared more widely.”

The Bafta Film Awards ceremony will take place on February 16 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London, with UK actor David Tennant presenting for the second time.

This year’s previously announced Bafta rising star nominees are Marisa Abela, Jharrel Jerome, David Jonsson, Mikey Madison and Nabhaan Rizwan. Warwick Davis will receive the Bafta Fellowship.

Bafta said the award for outstanding contribution to British cinema will be announced shortly.

The final, third round of voting opens tomorrow (January 16) to determine the winners.

Full list of nominations

Best Film

Anora - Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, Sean Baker

The Brutalist - TBC

A Complete Unknown - Fred Berger, Alex Heineman, James Mangold

Conclave - Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman

Emilia Pérez - TBC

Outstanding British Film

Bird - Andrea Arnold, Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Lee Groombridge

Blitz - Steve Mcqueen, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Anita Overland

Conclave - Edward Berger, Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman, Peter Straughan

Gladiator II - Ridley Scott, Douglas Wick, Lucy Fisher, Michael Pruss, David Scarpa, Peter Craig

Hard Truths - Mike Leigh, Georgina Lowe

Kneecap - Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney, Jack Tarling, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, Jj Ó Dochartaigh

Lee - Ellen Kuras, Kate Solomon, Kate Winslet, Liz Hannah, Marion Hume, John Collee, Lem Dobbs

Love Lies Bleeding - Rose Glass, Andrea Cornwell, Oliver Kassman, Wereonika Tofilska

The Outrun - Nora Fingscheidt, Sarah Brocklehurst, Dominic Norris, Jack Lowden, Saoirse Ronan, Amy Liptrot

Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl - Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek, Mark Burton

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

Hoard - Luna Carmoon (Director, Writer)

Kneecap - Rich Peppiatt (Director, Writer)

Monkey Man - Dev Patel (Director)

Santosh - Sandhya Suri (Director, Writer), James Bowsher (Producer), Balthazar De Ganay (Producer) [also produced By Alan Mcalex, Mike Goodridge]

Sister Midnight - Karan Kandhari (Director, Writer)

Film Not In The English Language

All We Imagine As Light - Payal Kapadia, Thomas Hakim

Emilia Pérez - Jacques Audiard, Tbd

I’m Still Here - Walter Salles, Tbd

Kneecap - Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig - Mohammad Rasoulof, Amin Sadraei

Documentary

Black Box Diaries - Shiori Ito, Hanna Aqvilin, Eric Nyari

Daughters - Natalie Rae, Angela Patton,

No Other Land - Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Rachel Szor

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story - Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui, Lizzie Gilliett, Robert Ford

Will & Harper - Josh Greenbaum, Rafael Marmor, Christopher Leggett, Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum

Animated Film

Flow - Gints Siibalodis, Matīss Kaža

Inside Out 2 - Kelsey Mann, Mark Nielsen

Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl - Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek

The Wild Robot - Chris Sanders, Jeff Hermann

Children’s & Family Film

Flow - Gints Siibalodis, Matīss Kaža

Kensuke’s Kingdom - Kirk Hendry, Neil Boyle, Camilla Deakin

Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl - Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek

The Wild Robot - Chris Sanders, Jeff Hermann

Director

Sean Baker - Anora

Brady Corbet - The Brutalist

Edward Berger - Conclave

Denis Villeneuve - Dune: Part Two

Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat - The Substance

Original Screenplay

Anora - Sean Baker

The Brutalist - Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold

Kneecap - Rich Peppiatt, story By Rich Peppiatt, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, Jj Ó Dochartaigh

A Real Pain - Jesse Eisenberg

The Substance - Coralie Fargeat

Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown - James Mangold, Jay Cocks

Conclave - Peter Straughan

Emilia Pérez - Jacques Audiard

Nickel Boys - Ramell Ross & Joslyn Barnes

Sing Sing - Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, story By Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence ‘Divine Eye’ Maclin, John ‘Divine G’ Whitfield

Leading Actress

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore - The Substance

Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun

Leading Actor

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Hugh Grant - Heretic

Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Supporting Actress

Selena Gomez - Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl

Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez

Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov - Anora

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Casting

Anora - Sean Baker, Samantha Quan

The Apprentice - Stephanie Gorin, Carmen Cuba

A Complete Unknown - Yesi Ramirez

Conclave - Nina Gold, Martin Ware

Kneecap - Carla Stronge

Cinematography

The Brutalist - Lol Crawley

Conclave - Stéphane Fontaine

Dune: Part Two - Greig Fraser

Emilia Pérez - Paul Guilhaume

Nosferatu - Jarin Blaschke

Editing

Anora - Sean Baker

Conclave - Nick Emerson

Dune: Part Two - Joe Walker

Emilia Pérez - Juliette Welfling

Kneecap - Julian Ulrichs, Chris Gill

Costume Design

Blitz - Jacqueline Durran

A Complete Unknown - Arianne Phillips

Conclave - Lisy Christl

Nosferatu - Linda Muir

Wicked - Paul Tazewell

Make Up & Hair

Dune: Part Two - Love Larson, Eva Von Bahr

Emilia Pérez - Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, Romain Marietti

Nosferatu - David White, Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton

The Substance - Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Marilyne Scarselli

Wicked - Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Sarah Nuth

Original Score

The Brutalist - Daniel Blumberg

Conclave - Volker Bertelmann

Emilia Pérez - Camille, Clément Ducol

Nosferatu - Robin Carolan

The Wild Robot - Kris Bowers

Production Design

The Brutalist - Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia

Conclave - Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter

Dune: Part Two - Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau

Nosferatu - Craig Lathrop

Wicked - Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales

Sound

Blitz - John Casali, Paul Cotterell, James Harrison

Dune: Part Two - Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, Richard King

Gladiator II - Stéphane Bucher, Matthew Collinge, Paul Massey Danny Sheehan

The Substance - Valérie Deloof, Victor Fleurant, Victor Praud, Stéphane Thiébaut, Emmanuelle Villard

Wicked - Robin Baynton, Simon Hayes, John Marquis, Andy Nelson, Nancy Nugent Title

Special Visual Effects

Better Man - Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs

Dune: Part Two - Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer, Rhys Salcombe

Gladiator II - Mark Bakowski, Neil Corbould, Nikki Penny, Pietro Ponti

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes - Erik Winquist, Rodney Burke, Paul Story, Stephen Unterfranz

Wicked - Pablo Helman, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner, Anthony Smith

British Short Animation

Adiós - José Prats, Natalia Kyriacou, Bernardo Angeletti

Mog’s Christmas - Robin Shaw, Joanna Harrison, Camilla Deakin, Ruth Fielding

Wander To Wonder - Nina Gantz, Stienette Bosklopper, Simon Cartwright, Maarten Swart

British Short Film

The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing - Theo Panagopoulos, Marissa Keating

Marion - Joe Weiland, Finn Constantine, Marija Djikic

Milk - Miranda Stern, Ashionye Ogene

Rock, Paper, Scissors - Franz Böhm, Ivan, Hayder Rothschild Hoozeer

Stomach Bug - Matty Crawford, Karima Sammout-Kanellopoulou

Ee Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)