Feature film projects from Godland filmmaker Hlynur Palmason and Small Body director Laura Samani are among 31 titles that have received a combined €8.8m in the latest session of Council of Europe co-production fund Eurimages.

Iceland’s Palmason received €500,000 for On Land And Sea. Produced by France’s Maneki Films, Denmark’s Snowglobe and Iceland’s Still Vivid, it will shoot this autumn. Set at the turn of the 19th century, the film will follow a family which transforms its house into a raft and goes looking for a new place to live.

Palmason’s third feature Godland played in Un Certain Regard at Cannes 2022, and was selected as Iceland’s international feature Oscar entry that year, making the 15-strong December shortlist.

Italian filmmaker Samani also received €500,000 for One Year Of School, produced by Italy’s Nefertiti Film. The project participated in this year’s Cannes Investors Circle, with no plot details available at the time of writing. Samani’s feature debut Small Body premiered in Critics’ Week at Cannes 2021, and won the European Film Award for discovery of the year.

Other filmmakers to receive awards included Synonyms director Nadav Lapid, receiving €370,000 for Yes, his feature about a man who answers ‘yes’ to all questions; and European stalwarts Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, receiving €400,000 for a project titled The Young Mothers’ Home.

Thirteen of the 31 of the projects are to be directed or co-directed by women, receiving 49.5% of the total funding. Six of the projects are documentaries, with three animations including Sjap & King, the new film from Dutch stop-motion specialist Mascha Halberstad.

The Eurimages executive committee has also awarded a total of €571,698 to 64 cinemas that are part of the Eurimages-Europa Cinemas network, based on their 2023 programming.

Eurimages June 2024 funding round

Bells Of Kabul (Fr-Ger-Bel) dir. Chabname Zariab - €390,000

Blue Flower (Can-Bul) dir. Genevieve Dulude-De Celles - €420,000

Dust (Bel-Gr-Pol) dir. Anke Blonde - €400,000

Fatna, A Woman Named Rachid (Fr-Mor-Bel) dir. Helene Harder

Gabin, a Youth in the Backland (Fr-Ger-Switz) dir. Maxence Voiseux - €200,000

Hatixhe And Shaban (Ger-Kos-Alb-Slovenia) dir. Visar Morina - €160,000

Imago (Fr-Bel) dir. Deni Oumar Pitsaev - €150,000

In Alaska (Neth-Can) dir. Jaap van Heusden - €468,000

Jim Queen (Fr-Bel) dirs. Marco Nguyen, Nicolas Athane - €223,000

Kartli (Fr-Geo) dirs. Tamar Kalandadze, Julien Pebrel - €60,000

Kika (Bel-Fr) dir. Alexe Poukine - €200,000

La Baleine (Fr-Bel-Sp) dir. Sylvere Petit - €200,000

Moon Diary (Bel-Sp-Neth) dir. Vanessa Del Campo - €90,000

Olivia And The Invisible Earthquake (Sp-Fr-Bel) dir. Irene Iborra - €500,000

On Land And Sea (Den-Ice-Fr) dir. Hlynur Palmason - €500,000

One Year Of School (It-Fr) dir. Laura Samani - €500,000

Our Girls (Neth-Austria-Bel) dir. Make van Diem - €400,000

Permanent Being (Neth-Sp) dir. Juan Palacios - €50,000

Salvation (Tur-Neth-Gr) dir. Emin Alper - €250,000

Save The Dead (Fr-Arm) dir. Tamara Stepanyan - €450,000

Sevda (Switz-Bel) dir. Ufuk Emiroglu - €360,000

Sjap & King (Neth-Bel) dir. Mascha Halberstad - €400,000

The Young Mothers’ Home (Bel-Fr) dirs. Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne - €400,000

Three Sisters (Austria-Fr-Ger) dir. Massoud Bakhshi - €97,000

Tiger Martindale’s Survival Experts (Lat-Lith) dir. Pavels Gumennikovs - €228,000

To The Victory! (Ukr-Lith) dir. Valentyn Vasyanovych - €70,000

Valeska (Ger-Austria) dir. Jakob Moritz Erwa - €319,000

Volcano (Neth-Bel) dir. Mees Peijnenburg - €150,000

Wolf Grrrls! (Sp-Bel) dir. Claudia Estrada Tarasco - €500,000

Yes (Fr-Ger-Isr) dir. Nadav Lapid - €370,000