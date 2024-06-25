Kristen Stewart’s Nevermind Pictures has struck a first-look deal with Fremantle that will see the production and distribution giant become the primary home for all Nevermind film and television projects.

The first projects produced under the deal will be announced soon, with titles including films, drama and documentary series.

Nevermind Pictures is run by Stewart, screenwriter Dylan Meyer and producer Maggie McLean. The trio’s involvement will vary from project to project, with Stewart directing, writing and acting, Meyer directing and writing, and all three partners producing, dependent on the work.

Christian Vesper, CEO global drama, and Seb Shorr, COO global drama at Fremantle have led the partnership.

“We’re blown away by the talent Fremantle has amassed under their umbrella and can’t wait to cut our teeth on our initial forays alongside them,” said a statement from Stewart, Meyer and McLean.

“The Nevermind team’s combined experience and talent are exceptional, and we are sure that Fremantle will be the natural home for their original, fresh perspective,” added Vesper.

Operating in 27 territories around the world, Fremantle has first-look deals with companies including Pablo and Juan de Dios Larrain’s Fabula, Edward Berger’s Nine Hours and Rachel Weisz and Polly Stokes’ Astral Projection, plus deals with filmmakers including Luca Guadagnino, Paolo Sorrentino and Angelina Jolie. Fremantle revenues dropped 9.2% in the first quarter of 2024, which parent company RTL blamed on ‘timing effects’ of show deliveries, adding it was confident it could make up the shortfall in the second quarter.

Founded in 2023, Nevermind will produce Stewart’s directorial debut The Chronology Of Water, adapted from Lidia Yuknavitch’s 2011 memoir and with Imogen Poots attached to star.