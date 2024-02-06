Lawrence Kan’s newsroom drama In Broad Daylight leads the pack going into the 42nd Hong Kong Film Awards with 16 nominations.

The feature, which follows an undercover journalist who exposes the abuse of residents in a nursing home, secured nods in all but three of the 19 categories. It marks the second feature by Kan and proved the fourth highest grossing local film in 2023.

Scroll down for full list of nominations

Also gaining multiple nominations was Nick Cheuk’s emotive drama Time Still Turns The Pages and Felix Chong’s financial crime extravaganza The Goldfinger, which secured 12 nods apiece, while Jack Ng’s courtroom drama A Guilty Conscience and Soi Cheang’s murder mystery Mad Fate each received 10 nominations.

It will be a close battle between these five titles, which are all vying for best film, best director and best screenplay. They also dominated the acting categories with The Goldfinger’s Tony Leung, A Guilty Conscience’s Dayo Wong, In Broad Daylight’s Bowie Lam and Time Still Turns The Pages star Lo Chun Yip running for best actor while In Broad Daylight’s Jennifer Yu and A Guilty Conscience’s Louise Wong are up for best actress.

Rounding out the acting selections are Kay Tse from Band Four, Michelle Wai from Ready O/R Rot and Chung Suet Ying from The Lyricist Wannabe, all up for best actress, and Dust To Dust’s mainland Chinese actor Da Peng for best actor.

The nominations were unveiled today (February 6) in a two-part presentation by rising stars Ng Bing, Henick Chou, Fish Liew and Terrance Lau. Ng and Liew were selected as best new performer for Say I Do To Me and best supporting actress for A Guilty Conscience respectively this year.

A total of 50 eligible films were considered for the nominations, up from last year’s 33, while the number of new directors increased to 20, according to HKFA chairman Derek Yee who gave a short briefing at the press event. Veteran filmmaker Yee is also producer of In Broad Daylight and Time Still Turns The Pages.

The awards will take place on April 14 at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre.

Hong Kong Film Awards 2024 nominees

Best Film

In Broad Daylight

Time Still Turns The Pages

Mad Fate

The Goldfinger

A Guilty Conscience

Best Director

Lawrence Kan, In Broad Daylight

Nick Cheuk, Time Still Turns The Pages

Soi Cheang, Mad Fate

Felix Chong, The Goldfinger

Jack Ng, A Guilty Conscience

Best Screenplay

Tong Chui Ping, Li Cheuk Fung, Lawrence Kan, In Broad Daylight

Nick Cheuk, Time Still Turns The Pages

Yau Nai Hoi, Melvin Li, Mad Fate

Felix Chong, The Goldfinger

Jack Ng, Jay Cheung, Terry Lam, A Guilty Conscience

Best Actor

Bowie Lam, In Broad Daylight

Lo Chun Yip, Time Still Turns The Pages

Tony Leung, The Goldfinger

Dayo Wong, A Guilty Conscience

Da Peng, Dust To Dust

Best Actress

Kay Tse, Band Four

Michelle Wai, Ready O/R Rot

Jennifer Yu, In Broad Daylight

Louise Wong, A Guilty Conscience

Chung Suet Ying, The Lyricist Wannabe

Best Supporting Actor

David Chiang, In Broad Daylight

Sean Wong, Time Still Turns The Pages

Jiro Lee, Over My Dead Body

Wu Kang Ren, Fly Me To The Moon

Tse Kwan Ho, A Guilty Conscience

Best Supporting Actress

Elaine Jin, Ready O/R Rot

Rachel Leung, In Broad Daylight

Rosa Maria Velasco, Time Still Turns The Pages

Renci Yeung, A Guilty Conscience

Fish Liew, A Guilty Conscience

Best New Performer

Ng Ping, Say I Do To Me

Rondi Chan, Band Four

Hui Yuet Sheung, In Broad Daylight

Curtis Ho, Time Still Turns The Pages

Yoyo Tse, Fly Me To The Moon

Best Cinematography

Meteor Cheung, In Broad Daylight

Meteor Cheung, Time Still Turns The Pages

Cheng Siu Keung, To Hung Mo, Mad Fate

Anthony Pun, The Goldfinger

Jason Kwan, I Did It My Way

Best Film Editing

Lo Wai Lun, In Broad Daylight

Chan Hiu Chun Keith, Nick Cheuk, Time Still Turns The Pages

Allen Leung , David Richardson, Mad Fate

William Chang, Curran Pang, The Goldfinger

Chan Ki Hop, A Guilty Conscience

Best Art Direction

Ceci Fok Pui Sze, Cheung Bing, Back Home

Albert Poon, Kate Tse, In Broad Daylight

Irving Cheung, Time Still Turns The Pages

Bruce Yu, Cat Leung, Mad Fate

Eric Lam, The Goldfinger

Best Costume & Makeup Design

Albert Poon, Chan Hau Sin, In Broad Daylight

Stephanie Wong, Over My Dead Body

Chang Suk Ping Willam, Seven Dos Santos, Fly Me To The Moon

Bruce Yu, Karen Yip, Mad Fate

Man Lim Chung, The Goldfinger

Best Action Choreography

Kenji Tanigaki, Yan Hwa, Sakra

Wong Wai Leung, Mad Fate

Li Chung Chi, The White Storm 3: Heaven or Hell

Chin Ka Lok, I Did It My Way

Tung Wai, Bursting Point

Best Original Film Score

Teddy Robin, Day Tai, Band Four

Wan Pin Chu, In Broad Daylight

Hanz Au, iii IrisLiu, Jolyon Cheung, Time Still Turns The Pages

Day Tai, The Goldfinger

Wong Kin Wai, The Lyricist Wannabe

Best Original Film Song

‘一個人走走’, Say I Do To Me

‘If I Don’t Remember’, Band Four

‘光漂白’, In Broad Daylight

‘Let’s Get To The Top’, The Goldfinger

‘A Lyricist Wannabe’, The Lyricist Wannabe

Best Sound Design

Chill Yang, In Broad Daylight

Thomas Cheng, Chill Yang, Mad Fate

Nopawat Likitwong, The Goldfinger

Dave Cheung, Dust To Dust

Nip Kei Wing, Lam Siu Yu, Viola Chan, Bursting Point

Best Visual Effects

Chan Tik Hoi, Water, Back Home

Tommy Cheung, Chow Chi Ho Edwin, Chum Yin, Mad Fate

Lik Wong, Benson Poon, The Goldfinger

Lim Hung Fung Alex, Lin Chun Yue Jules, Ho Man Lok, Yee Kwok Leung, Cyber Heist

Yuan Huatang, Wang Xiqing, Dennis Yeung, Bursting Point

Best New Director

Lawrence Kan, In Broad Daylight

Nick Cheuk, Time Still Turns The Pages

Sasha Chuk, Fly Me To The Moon

Jack Ng, A Guilty Conscience

Jonathan Li, Dust To Dust

Best Asian Chinese Language Film

The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon

No More Bets

Abang Adik

Full River Red

Marry My Dead Body