Lawrence Kan’s newsroom drama In Broad Daylight leads the pack going into the 42nd Hong Kong Film Awards with 16 nominations.
The feature, which follows an undercover journalist who exposes the abuse of residents in a nursing home, secured nods in all but three of the 19 categories. It marks the second feature by Kan and proved the fourth highest grossing local film in 2023.
Scroll down for full list of nominations
Also gaining multiple nominations was Nick Cheuk’s emotive drama Time Still Turns The Pages and Felix Chong’s financial crime extravaganza The Goldfinger, which secured 12 nods apiece, while Jack Ng’s courtroom drama A Guilty Conscience and Soi Cheang’s murder mystery Mad Fate each received 10 nominations.
It will be a close battle between these five titles, which are all vying for best film, best director and best screenplay. They also dominated the acting categories with The Goldfinger’s Tony Leung, A Guilty Conscience’s Dayo Wong, In Broad Daylight’s Bowie Lam and Time Still Turns The Pages star Lo Chun Yip running for best actor while In Broad Daylight’s Jennifer Yu and A Guilty Conscience’s Louise Wong are up for best actress.
Rounding out the acting selections are Kay Tse from Band Four, Michelle Wai from Ready O/R Rot and Chung Suet Ying from The Lyricist Wannabe, all up for best actress, and Dust To Dust’s mainland Chinese actor Da Peng for best actor.
The nominations were unveiled today (February 6) in a two-part presentation by rising stars Ng Bing, Henick Chou, Fish Liew and Terrance Lau. Ng and Liew were selected as best new performer for Say I Do To Me and best supporting actress for A Guilty Conscience respectively this year.
A total of 50 eligible films were considered for the nominations, up from last year’s 33, while the number of new directors increased to 20, according to HKFA chairman Derek Yee who gave a short briefing at the press event. Veteran filmmaker Yee is also producer of In Broad Daylight and Time Still Turns The Pages.
The awards will take place on April 14 at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre.
Hong Kong Film Awards 2024 nominees
Best Film
In Broad Daylight
Time Still Turns The Pages
Mad Fate
The Goldfinger
A Guilty Conscience
Best Director
Lawrence Kan, In Broad Daylight
Nick Cheuk, Time Still Turns The Pages
Soi Cheang, Mad Fate
Felix Chong, The Goldfinger
Jack Ng, A Guilty Conscience
Best Screenplay
Tong Chui Ping, Li Cheuk Fung, Lawrence Kan, In Broad Daylight
Nick Cheuk, Time Still Turns The Pages
Yau Nai Hoi, Melvin Li, Mad Fate
Felix Chong, The Goldfinger
Jack Ng, Jay Cheung, Terry Lam, A Guilty Conscience
Best Actor
Bowie Lam, In Broad Daylight
Lo Chun Yip, Time Still Turns The Pages
Tony Leung, The Goldfinger
Dayo Wong, A Guilty Conscience
Da Peng, Dust To Dust
Best Actress
Kay Tse, Band Four
Michelle Wai, Ready O/R Rot
Jennifer Yu, In Broad Daylight
Louise Wong, A Guilty Conscience
Chung Suet Ying, The Lyricist Wannabe
Best Supporting Actor
David Chiang, In Broad Daylight
Sean Wong, Time Still Turns The Pages
Jiro Lee, Over My Dead Body
Wu Kang Ren, Fly Me To The Moon
Tse Kwan Ho, A Guilty Conscience
Best Supporting Actress
Elaine Jin, Ready O/R Rot
Rachel Leung, In Broad Daylight
Rosa Maria Velasco, Time Still Turns The Pages
Renci Yeung, A Guilty Conscience
Fish Liew, A Guilty Conscience
Best New Performer
Ng Ping, Say I Do To Me
Rondi Chan, Band Four
Hui Yuet Sheung, In Broad Daylight
Curtis Ho, Time Still Turns The Pages
Yoyo Tse, Fly Me To The Moon
Best Cinematography
Meteor Cheung, In Broad Daylight
Meteor Cheung, Time Still Turns The Pages
Cheng Siu Keung, To Hung Mo, Mad Fate
Anthony Pun, The Goldfinger
Jason Kwan, I Did It My Way
Best Film Editing
Lo Wai Lun, In Broad Daylight
Chan Hiu Chun Keith, Nick Cheuk, Time Still Turns The Pages
Allen Leung , David Richardson, Mad Fate
William Chang, Curran Pang, The Goldfinger
Chan Ki Hop, A Guilty Conscience
Best Art Direction
Ceci Fok Pui Sze, Cheung Bing, Back Home
Albert Poon, Kate Tse, In Broad Daylight
Irving Cheung, Time Still Turns The Pages
Bruce Yu, Cat Leung, Mad Fate
Eric Lam, The Goldfinger
Best Costume & Makeup Design
Albert Poon, Chan Hau Sin, In Broad Daylight
Stephanie Wong, Over My Dead Body
Chang Suk Ping Willam, Seven Dos Santos, Fly Me To The Moon
Bruce Yu, Karen Yip, Mad Fate
Man Lim Chung, The Goldfinger
Best Action Choreography
Kenji Tanigaki, Yan Hwa, Sakra
Wong Wai Leung, Mad Fate
Li Chung Chi, The White Storm 3: Heaven or Hell
Chin Ka Lok, I Did It My Way
Tung Wai, Bursting Point
Best Original Film Score
Teddy Robin, Day Tai, Band Four
Wan Pin Chu, In Broad Daylight
Hanz Au, iii IrisLiu, Jolyon Cheung, Time Still Turns The Pages
Day Tai, The Goldfinger
Wong Kin Wai, The Lyricist Wannabe
Best Original Film Song
‘一個人走走’, Say I Do To Me
‘If I Don’t Remember’, Band Four
‘光漂白’, In Broad Daylight
‘Let’s Get To The Top’, The Goldfinger
‘A Lyricist Wannabe’, The Lyricist Wannabe
Best Sound Design
Chill Yang, In Broad Daylight
Thomas Cheng, Chill Yang, Mad Fate
Nopawat Likitwong, The Goldfinger
Dave Cheung, Dust To Dust
Nip Kei Wing, Lam Siu Yu, Viola Chan, Bursting Point
Best Visual Effects
Chan Tik Hoi, Water, Back Home
Tommy Cheung, Chow Chi Ho Edwin, Chum Yin, Mad Fate
Lik Wong, Benson Poon, The Goldfinger
Lim Hung Fung Alex, Lin Chun Yue Jules, Ho Man Lok, Yee Kwok Leung, Cyber Heist
Yuan Huatang, Wang Xiqing, Dennis Yeung, Bursting Point
Best New Director
Lawrence Kan, In Broad Daylight
Nick Cheuk, Time Still Turns The Pages
Sasha Chuk, Fly Me To The Moon
Jack Ng, A Guilty Conscience
Jonathan Li, Dust To Dust
Best Asian Chinese Language Film
The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon
No More Bets
Abang Adik
Full River Red
Marry My Dead Body
No comments yet