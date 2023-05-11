Hong Kong-based One Cool Film Production has opened a new operation in Malaysia, with The Locksmith as its first feature filmed in the country and La Luna as its first Singapore-Malaysia co-production.

The new venture was officially launched on April 20 by Sam Kan, director of One Cool Film Malaysia, and But Tang, Hong Kong-based executive director of One Cool Film Production. The move is in line with the company’s plans to expand its footprint in the Asia Pacific region.

Its first made-in-Malaysia feature is suspense action thriller The Locksmith, which marks the directorial feature debut of Malaysian director Wu Peiji and was shot mostly in his hometown of Penang in the northwest of the country. The cast includes Philip Keung (Tracey), Samantha Ko, Benz Hui and Raymond Wong from Hong Kong as well as Malaysian actress Yumi Wong, who is also a co-producer on the film. It is in post-production.

One Cool Film Malaysia has also boarded Singapore-Malaysia co-production La Luna, which is backed by Clover Films, Papahan Films and ACT 2 Pictures, with support from the Singapore Film Commission, Malaysia’s Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) and National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS). The film is directed by Singapore’s Raihan Halim and produced by Mayalsia’s Adrian Teh, director of Paskal: The Movie, with a top Malaysian cast led by Shaheizy Sam of the Police Evo franchise and Sharifah Amani.

One Cool Film Malaysia has lined up the production of another Malaysian film in the second half of this year. Through One Cool Artist Management, the group represents talent including Malaysian actresses Fish Liew, recently seen in record-breaking Hong Kong hit A Guilty Conscience, and Yumi Wong.

“Among the global market, Malaysia has a sizeable audience base for Chinese-language content and Chinese-language films have a sizeable market there,” said Tang. “Our operation in Malaysia will enable us to invest in local productions and further grow the market for Chinese-language content there. We are also investing in Chinese-language content in Singapore and Taiwan as well as local content in Thailand.”

Since its inception under the One Cool Group in 2013, One Cool Film Production has been actively spearheading Hong Kong productions. Sci-fi blockbuster Warriors Of Future, produced by and starring company founder Louis Koo, was last year’s highest grossing local film in Hong Kong.