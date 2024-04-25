Production has started in the Philippines on Filipino-Australian artist James J. Robinson’s debut feature, First Light. starring Ruby Ruiz.

The UK’s Independent Entertainment is representing global sales, excluding Australia and New Zealand. Bonsai Films will distribute the film theatrically in Australia and New Zealand.

Ruiz, known for Lulu Wang’s Expats, stars alongside veteran Filipino star Maricel Soriano, whose credits include Mother Nanny. Rounding out the cast is Rez Cortez, Soliman Cruz and Kidlat Tahimik.

It is set in the remote mountains of the Philippines, where the death of a young construction worker forces an elderly nun to confront the muddied ethics of an institution she dedicated her life to. The script, also by Robinson, explores the intersection of duty, faith and institutional power.

Producers are Gabrielle Pearson through her Australian outfit Majella Productions alongside Philipines producers Christelle Dychangco from Clou Media Productions and Jane Pe Aguirre. GoodThing Productions’ Nick Batzias and Virginia Whitwell serve as executive producers.

The feature is backed by by Screen Australia in association with the Film Development Council of the Philippines, Clou Media Productions, the Melbourne International Film Festival Premiere Fund and VicScreen.

Robinson is an established photographer, with his work appearing in publications such as The New York Times and Vogue Australia, and has helmed shorts such as Inang Maynila and No Reception.