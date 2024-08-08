Icarus Films and the dGenerate Films collection have snapped up North American rights to Wang Bing’s Youth (Hard Times) and Youth (Homecoming) before their world premieres in Locarno and Venice, respectively.

The documentaries will then get their North American premieres in Toronto next month, followed by their US premieres in New York Film Festival’s Main Slate.

Youth (Hard Times) and Youth (Homecoming) conclude the trilogy that started with Cannes 2023 selection Youth (Spring) and explore the lives of migrant workers at a garment factory in China.

Icarus Films president Jonathan Miller said, “We’re excited and honored to again be entrusted with the care of Wang’s films and to bring his opus to North American audiences.”