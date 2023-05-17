Imax is expanding its presence in France from 22 systems to over 60 and partnering with Belgium-based exhibition group Kinepolis on eight new systems across Europe, Canada and the US.

In France, Imax recently had its strongest quarter ever - collecting $9.3m during Q1 2023 while Avatar: The Way Of Water was the country’s highest-grossing Imax release with $13.5m.

The Kinepolis Imax’s will be located across Europe in Belgium, France and Spain as well as the first-ever Imax in Luxembourg. North American locations include Michigan and two upgraded systems in Ontario.

This new agreement between Kinepolis and Imax expands the pair’s presence from seven locations, across Canada and Belgium only, to 15 and includes a first-time collaboration with MJR Cinemas (a US subsidiary of Kinepolis).

All the new systems are Imax with Laser, the company’s new 4k laser projection system.

Imax CEO Rich Gelfond said: “In a year in which Imax continues to drive very strong sales activity, this agreement marks our biggest multi-territory deal to date — underscoring the surging demand for the Imax Experience across regions and even into new markets.”