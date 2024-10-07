Actress Moon So-ri and Lee Dong-ha, CEO of RedPeter Film Company received the honorary Etoile du Cinema award at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) on Saturday, October 5, at an event hosted in partnership with Screen International.

The ceremony took place during ‘French Night’ at BIFF at the Paradise Hotel in Busan, held by the French Embassy in Korea and Unifrance.

Moon So-ri is an actress, director and screenwriter. She is best known for leading roles in films include Lee Chang-dong’s Oasis and in Im Sang-soo’s A Good Lawyer’s Wife.

Lee Dong-ha founded RedPeter in 2014, going on to produce box office hit Train To Busan in 2016 and its sequel Peninsula in 2020.

Further guests in attendance included French Ambassador to Korea Philippe Bertoux, Busan chairman Park Kwang-su, Korean Film Council chairman Han Sang-jun, Korean Film Archive director Kim Hong-jun, Cannes Film Festival vice-executive director Christian Jeune, and French Honorary Consul in Korea Kim Hyung Soo.