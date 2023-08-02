The Barbenheimer phenomenon has brought the party back to cinemas across the UK and Ireland, with audiences at their highest level for at least four years.

As of Wednesday, August 2, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has crossed the £50m mark; while Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is closing in on £30m, both from just 13 days on screens.

Cinemas have welcomed the dual release with dress-up events, drinks offers and special guests – much of it with a heavy dose of pink.

Screen has compiled a selection of photos showing the fun from across the country. If you would like to contribute images for this page, please send them to Screen with the name of the cinema, photographer credit and description where required.