The Barbenheimer phenomenon has brought the party back to cinemas across the UK and Ireland, with audiences at their highest level for at least four years.

As of Wednesday, August 2, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has crossed the £50m mark; while Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is closing in on £30m, both from just 13 days on screens.

Cinemas have welcomed the dual release with dress-up events, drinks offers and special guests – much of it with a heavy dose of pink.

Screen has compiled a selection of photos showing the fun from across the country. If you would like to contribute images for this page, please send them to Screen with the name of the cinema, photographer credit and description where required.

Ritzy Cinema, Brixton, London

Source: Ritzy Cinema

A Barbie outfit at the Ritzy Cinema, London

Lighthouse cinema, Dublin

Source: Light House cinema

‘Barbie’ star Nicola Coughlan on a trip to see the film with her family at the Light House cinema, Dublin

Little Theatre Cinema, Bath

Source: Little Theatre Cinema

A very calm guest attends a dog-friendly ‘Barbie’ screening at Little Theatre Cinema, Bath

Hyde Park Picturehouse, Leeds

Source: Hyde Park Picturehouse

Dressed-up guests at Hyde Park Picturehouse, Leeds

Tyneside cinema, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

Source: Tyneside Cinema

A packed-out bar at Tyneside Cinema

Mockingbird Cinema, Birmingham

Source: Mockingbird Cinema

Pink is the order of the day at Mockingbird Cinema, Birmingham

Campbeltown Picture House, Strathclyde

Source: Campbeltown Picture House

A ‘Barbie’ standee - with accompanying Ryan Gosling - at Campbeltown Picture House, Strathclyde

Strand Arts Centre, Belfast

Source: Strand Arts Centre

An empty popcorn dispenser at Strand Arts Centre, Belfast (soon refilled!)

Everyman Screen On The Green, Islington

Source: Everyman Screen On The Green

The pink facade of Everyman Screen On The Green, London

Cineworld

Source: Cineworld

A ‘Barbie’ dance party at a Cineworld venue

The Arc Cinema, Beeston

Source: The Arc Cinema

Staff ready to serve at The Arc Cinema, Beeston

Torch Theatre, Pembrokeshire, Wales

Source: Torch Theatre

‘Barbie’ lettering at the Torch Theatre, Pembrokeshire

Lewes Depot, Lewes

Source: Lewes Depot

Staff in pink at the Lewes Depot, Lewes

Ashford Picturehouse, Ashford

Source: Ashford Picturehouse

Barbenheimer badges at Ashford Picturehouse, Ashford

