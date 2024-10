Screen International, in association with Screen Scotland, hosted a party to celebrate the Rising Stars Scotland 2024 selection at The Century in London on September 25, 2024.



Nine out of 10 of the 2024 cohort were in attendance as well as Screen Scotland’s executive director Isabel Davis; Glasgow Film Festival director Allison Gardener; NFTS’ Lizzie Francke; and BBC Film’s Eva Yates.

See photos from the event above.