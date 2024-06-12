The first ever London Soundtrack Festival is taking place in association with the BFI from March 19-26 2025, headlined by Oscar-winning Lord Of The Rings composer Howard Shore.

He will take part in an in-conversation event with filmmaker David Cronenberg, where they will discuss their collaborations, having worked together on all but one of Cronenberg’s films.

Shore’s further credits include Mrs Doubtfire, Silence Of The Lambs and Martin Scorsese films such as The Departed and The Aviator. A retrospective of the Canadian composer’s work joins events celebrating the likes of Tar and Joker composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, as well as Anna Meredith, Anne Dudley, Harry Gregson-Williams, Stephen Barton, Natalie Holt and Paul Farrer.

Venues for the festival include Southbank Centre, BFI Imax, The Roundhouse, Alexandra Palace, Wigmore Hall and Cadogan Hall.

Concert producer, broadcaster and musician Tommy Pearson founded the London Soundtrack Festival in honour of Christopher Gunning, composer of La Vie En Rose and the theme to ITV’s Poirot, who died from cancer in March 2023.