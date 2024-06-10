The new Academy board of 55 members for the 2024-25 season comprises 53% women, while 27% of governors belong to an underrepresented racial or ethnic group.

The Academy announced on Monday that the following governors have been elected for the first time: Patricia Cardoso, directors branch; Jennifer Fox, producers branch; K.K. Barrett, production design branch; Chris Tashima, short films branch; and Andy Nelson, sound branch.

The following have been re-elected: Rita Wilson, actors branch; Kim Taylor-Coleman, casting directors branch; Paul Cameron, cinematographers branch; Eduardo Castro, costume designers branch; Jean Tsien, documentary branch; Pam Abdy, executives branch; Terilyn A. Shropshire, film editors branch; Laura C. Kim, marketing and public relations branch; Lesley Barber, music branch; Brooke Breton, visual effects branch; and Howard A. Rodman, writers branch.

Lois Burwell, representing the make-up artists and hairstylists branch, has returned to the board after a hiatus.

They join returning governors Wendy Aylsworth, Dion Beebe, Howard Berger, Jason Blum, Rob Bredow, Ruth E. Carter, Megan Colligan, Paul Debevec, Peter Devlin, David I. Dinerstein, Ava DuVernay, Linda Flowers, Charles Fox, DeVon Franklin, Rodrigo García, Richard Gibbs, Donna Gigliotti, and Jinko Gotoh.

Returning governors include Chris Hegedus, Richard Hicks, Lynette Howell Taylor, Kalina Ivanov, Simon Kilmurry, Ellen Kuras, Marlee Matlin, Hannah Minghella, Daniel Orlandi, Missy Parker, Lou Diamond Phillips, Jason Reitman, Nancy Richardson, Stephen Rivkin, Eric Roth, Dana Stevens, Mark P. Stoeckinger, Marlon West, Janet Yang, and Debra Zane.

The production and technology branch and animation branch did not hold elections.

The Academy has 19 branches, each represented by three governors, with the exception of the recently established animation branch, which is represented by two governors, the recently established short films branch (one governor), and the production and technology branch (one governor).

Governors, including the board-appointed governors-at-large, can serve up to two three-year terms either consecutively or non-consecutively), followed by a two-year hiatus. After that, eligibility can renew for up to two additional three-year terms for a lifetime maximum of 12 years.