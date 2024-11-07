Dutch sales agent Incredible Film has revealed a first look at Amsterdamned II, Dick Maas’ sequel to his 1988 horror, Amsterdamned, which is in production in Amsterdam.

Splendid Film has pre-bought the film for the Benelux, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Maas returns to the director’s chair for the sequel while veteran Dutch actor Huub Stapel reprises his role as detective Eric Visser, who pursued a serial killer through the Dutch canals three decades ago. In Amsterdamned II, Amsterdam’s canals once again become a crime scene when a series of new murders take place in the city. But it soon becomes apparent that this killer may be more than human.

The film is a coproduction from the Netherlands’ 2CFilm, Parachute Pictures and Guess Who, and Belgium’s Potemkino. Release is scheduled for 2025, in time for the City of Amsterdam’s 750th anniversary. Maas’ credits also include 2106’s Prey (Prooi).