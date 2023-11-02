Director Jude Anthany Joseph and producer Venu Kunnappily of India’s Oscar submission 2018 dropped by AFM on Wednesday to meet with buyers as Indywood Distribution Network talks to international buyers about the film.

The Malayalam-language film recounts the devastating floods and landslides in the state of Kerala that displaced more than five million people and claimed hundreds of lives.

Joseph and Kunnappily are targeting a late 2024 production start on their next feature about the Kairali cargo ship and crew which went missing in 1979 en route from Goa ro Germany via Djibouti.