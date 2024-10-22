Film Bazaar CPM

Source: NFDC

Film Bazaar Co-Production Market

India’s Film Bazaar market has revealed the 21 feature projects selected for this year’s Co-Production Market.

The invited titles span seven countries including India, UK, Australia and Germany. The projects will be pitched to producers, distributors, festival programmers, financiers and sales agents at Goa’s Marriott Resort from November 20-24.

Titles include The Song Of Flowers from UK-based producer Neeraj Churi whose previous projects include SXSW 2024 audience award winner A Place Of Our Own. The film is directed by Shubham Negi and Sourav Yadav. 

Also selected is Payal Sethi’s India-Germany co-production The Disappearing Flower, produced by Thanikachalam SA whose other projects include Maisam Ali’s Cannes Acid title In Retreat and the upcoming Rotterdam title Theatre from Nishanth Kalidindi.

The Co-Production Market has also added a web series strand for the first time, where eight projects have been selected to pitch to industry and commissioners.

Organised by the NFDC, the 18th edition of Film Bazaar takes place alongside the International Film Festival of India (IFFI, November 20-28).

NFDC Film Bazaar Co-Production Market Projects 2024

A Night’s Whispers And The Winds (Ind)
Dir. Krishna Kt. Borah
Prod. Prateek Bagi 

Aadu Ki Kasam (Ind)
Dir. Saraswathi Vani Balgam
Prod. Alan McAlex

Aanaikatti Blues (Ind)
Dir. Arun Karthick
Prod. Mathivanan Rajendran

Absent (Ind)
Dir. Rohan K Mehta 
Prod. Abhishek Chaubey, Honey Trehan 

All Ten Heads Of Ravanna (Ind)
Dir. Pranjal Dua 
Prod. Bich-Quan Tran 

Chetak (Ind)
Dir. Bhuwan Somani 
Prod. Suruchi Sharma 

Divine Chords (Ban-Ind)
Dir. Talat Ahmed
Prod. Aadnan Imtiaz Ahmed, Jonaki Bhattacharya

Feral (Ind)
Dir. Nihaarika Negi
Prod. Tobias Reeuwijk, Nancy Degnan 

Year Of The Weeds (Ind)
Dir. Prateek Gupta 
Prod. Mit Jani, Aayush Patel, Abhishek Shah, Prateek Gupta 

The Last Of Them Plagues (Ind)
Dir. Kunjila Mascillamani
Prod. Jeo Baby

Harbir (Ind)
Dir. Angad Bawa
Prod. Raja Krishna Menon

Home Before Night (Australia-Nep)
Dir. Kalani Gacon 
Prod. Sabin Gnwali, Ana Tiwary 

Kabootar (Ind)
Dir. Ishan Sharma 
Prod. Nikhil Chaudhary

Kothiyan - Fishers Of Men (Ind)
Dir. Sanju Surendran
Prod. Pramod Sankar 

The Disappearing Flower (Ind-Ger)
Dir. Payal Sethi 
Prod. Thanikachalam SA

Reluctant Rebels (Ind)
Dir. Sumit Purohit 
Prod. Abhishek Sharma, Chippy Babu 

Roid (Ban)
Dir. Mejbaur Rahman Sumon
Prod. Tanveer Hossain, Shimul Chandra Biswas

The Song Of Flowers (Ind-UK)
Dirs. Sourav Yadav, Shubham Negi
Prod. Neeraj Churi

The Employer (Ind)
Dir. Aditya Vikram Sengupta
Prod. Priyankar Patra

Wax Daddy (Ind)
Dir. Aastha Tiku
Prod. Critical Mass Films LLP, Bridge PostWorks, Moonweave Studio 

Topics