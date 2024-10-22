India’s Film Bazaar market has revealed the 21 feature projects selected for this year’s Co-Production Market.
The invited titles span seven countries including India, UK, Australia and Germany. The projects will be pitched to producers, distributors, festival programmers, financiers and sales agents at Goa’s Marriott Resort from November 20-24.
Titles include The Song Of Flowers from UK-based producer Neeraj Churi whose previous projects include SXSW 2024 audience award winner A Place Of Our Own. The film is directed by Shubham Negi and Sourav Yadav.
Also selected is Payal Sethi’s India-Germany co-production The Disappearing Flower, produced by Thanikachalam SA whose other projects include Maisam Ali’s Cannes Acid title In Retreat and the upcoming Rotterdam title Theatre from Nishanth Kalidindi.
The Co-Production Market has also added a web series strand for the first time, where eight projects have been selected to pitch to industry and commissioners.
Organised by the NFDC, the 18th edition of Film Bazaar takes place alongside the International Film Festival of India (IFFI, November 20-28).
NFDC Film Bazaar Co-Production Market Projects 2024
A Night’s Whispers And The Winds (Ind)
Dir. Krishna Kt. Borah
Prod. Prateek Bagi
Aadu Ki Kasam (Ind)
Dir. Saraswathi Vani Balgam
Prod. Alan McAlex
Aanaikatti Blues (Ind)
Dir. Arun Karthick
Prod. Mathivanan Rajendran
Absent (Ind)
Dir. Rohan K Mehta
Prod. Abhishek Chaubey, Honey Trehan
All Ten Heads Of Ravanna (Ind)
Dir. Pranjal Dua
Prod. Bich-Quan Tran
Chetak (Ind)
Dir. Bhuwan Somani
Prod. Suruchi Sharma
Divine Chords (Ban-Ind)
Dir. Talat Ahmed
Prod. Aadnan Imtiaz Ahmed, Jonaki Bhattacharya
Feral (Ind)
Dir. Nihaarika Negi
Prod. Tobias Reeuwijk, Nancy Degnan
Year Of The Weeds (Ind)
Dir. Prateek Gupta
Prod. Mit Jani, Aayush Patel, Abhishek Shah, Prateek Gupta
The Last Of Them Plagues (Ind)
Dir. Kunjila Mascillamani
Prod. Jeo Baby
Harbir (Ind)
Dir. Angad Bawa
Prod. Raja Krishna Menon
Home Before Night (Australia-Nep)
Dir. Kalani Gacon
Prod. Sabin Gnwali, Ana Tiwary
Kabootar (Ind)
Dir. Ishan Sharma
Prod. Nikhil Chaudhary
Kothiyan - Fishers Of Men (Ind)
Dir. Sanju Surendran
Prod. Pramod Sankar
The Disappearing Flower (Ind-Ger)
Dir. Payal Sethi
Prod. Thanikachalam SA
Reluctant Rebels (Ind)
Dir. Sumit Purohit
Prod. Abhishek Sharma, Chippy Babu
Roid (Ban)
Dir. Mejbaur Rahman Sumon
Prod. Tanveer Hossain, Shimul Chandra Biswas
The Song Of Flowers (Ind-UK)
Dirs. Sourav Yadav, Shubham Negi
Prod. Neeraj Churi
The Employer (Ind)
Dir. Aditya Vikram Sengupta
Prod. Priyankar Patra
Wax Daddy (Ind)
Dir. Aastha Tiku
Prod. Critical Mass Films LLP, Bridge PostWorks, Moonweave Studio
