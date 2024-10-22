India’s Film Bazaar market has revealed the 21 feature projects selected for this year’s Co-Production Market.

The invited titles span seven countries including India, UK, Australia and Germany. The projects will be pitched to producers, distributors, festival programmers, financiers and sales agents at Goa’s Marriott Resort from November 20-24.

Titles include The Song Of Flowers from UK-based producer Neeraj Churi whose previous projects include SXSW 2024 audience award winner A Place Of Our Own. The film is directed by Shubham Negi and Sourav Yadav.

Also selected is Payal Sethi’s India-Germany co-production The Disappearing Flower, produced by Thanikachalam SA whose other projects include Maisam Ali’s Cannes Acid title In Retreat and the upcoming Rotterdam title Theatre from Nishanth Kalidindi.

The Co-Production Market has also added a web series strand for the first time, where eight projects have been selected to pitch to industry and commissioners.

Organised by the NFDC, the 18th edition of Film Bazaar takes place alongside the International Film Festival of India (IFFI, November 20-28).

NFDC Film Bazaar Co-Production Market Projects 2024

A Night’s Whispers And The Winds (Ind)

Dir. Krishna Kt. Borah

Prod. Prateek Bagi

Aadu Ki Kasam (Ind)

Dir. Saraswathi Vani Balgam

Prod. Alan McAlex

Aanaikatti Blues (Ind)

Dir. Arun Karthick

Prod. Mathivanan Rajendran

Absent (Ind)

Dir. Rohan K Mehta

Prod. Abhishek Chaubey, Honey Trehan

All Ten Heads Of Ravanna (Ind)

Dir. Pranjal Dua

Prod. Bich-Quan Tran

Chetak (Ind)

Dir. Bhuwan Somani

Prod. Suruchi Sharma

Divine Chords (Ban-Ind)

Dir. Talat Ahmed

Prod. Aadnan Imtiaz Ahmed, Jonaki Bhattacharya

Feral (Ind)

Dir. Nihaarika Negi

Prod. Tobias Reeuwijk, Nancy Degnan

Year Of The Weeds (Ind)

Dir. Prateek Gupta

Prod. Mit Jani, Aayush Patel, Abhishek Shah, Prateek Gupta

The Last Of Them Plagues (Ind)

Dir. Kunjila Mascillamani

Prod. Jeo Baby

Harbir (Ind)

Dir. Angad Bawa

Prod. Raja Krishna Menon

Home Before Night (Australia-Nep)

Dir. Kalani Gacon

Prod. Sabin Gnwali, Ana Tiwary

Kabootar (Ind)

Dir. Ishan Sharma

Prod. Nikhil Chaudhary

Kothiyan - Fishers Of Men (Ind)

Dir. Sanju Surendran

Prod. Pramod Sankar

The Disappearing Flower (Ind-Ger)

Dir. Payal Sethi

Prod. Thanikachalam SA

Reluctant Rebels (Ind)

Dir. Sumit Purohit

Prod. Abhishek Sharma, Chippy Babu

Roid (Ban)

Dir. Mejbaur Rahman Sumon

Prod. Tanveer Hossain, Shimul Chandra Biswas

The Song Of Flowers (Ind-UK)

Dirs. Sourav Yadav, Shubham Negi

Prod. Neeraj Churi

The Employer (Ind)

Dir. Aditya Vikram Sengupta

Prod. Priyankar Patra

Wax Daddy (Ind)

Dir. Aastha Tiku

Prod. Critical Mass Films LLP, Bridge PostWorks, Moonweave Studio