Fillipino filmmaker Pedring Lopez is set to direct Ji, an action feature set in Korea and parts of Southeast Asia, with a cast that includes Yayan Ruhian of The Raid and Boy Kills World.

The film will be produced by the Philippines’ Black Ops Studios Asia and Singapore’s Very Tay Media, co-produced by Asia Media Alliance. It marks the second collaboration between Black Ops and Very Tay after upcoming martial arts vampire horror Blood Passage, also directed by Lopez.

Ji will centre on the head of a Korean crime syndicate who travels to the Philippines to rescue her kidnapped mother and finds herself in the crossfire of rival gangs.

The Korean lead has yet to be revealed and filming will begin later this year, subject to cast availability.

On board is Ruhian, the Indonesian martial arts star whose breakthrough roles were Gareth Evans’ The Raid and The Raid 2, which led to parts in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, Beyond Skyline, John Wick: Chapter 3 and Boy Kills World, which premiered at Toronto in 2023. He recently wrapped filming sequel Skyline: Warpath.

Director Lopez completed filming prison drama series SellBlock in April.

Australia’s John Radal of Asia Media Alliance, whose credits include Dev Patel’s Monkey Man and Equals, is on board as producer and director of photography.

Further producers include Singapore actor and filmmaker Alaric Tay for Very Tay Media, Rex Lopez for Black Ops Studios Asia and PsyOps8, Hoo Wee Tay for Asia Media Alliance, and Hong Kong-based Mike Leeder.