Industry veterans Lloyd Braun, Sarah Bremner and Noah Oppenheim have launched Prologue Entertainment backed by Jeff Zucker and RedBird Capital Partners.

Prologue will develop and produce features and premium scripted series and has boarded several projects including Kathryn Bigelow’s untitled White House thriller at Netflix, written by Oppenheim and expected in 2025.

Netflix series Zero Day, a conspiracy thriller mini-series starring Robert De Niro, is scheduled to debut on February 20, 2025. Oppenheim serves as executive producer alongside Eric Newman and New York Times reporter Michael S. Schmidt.

The Root Of All Evil at Atomic Monster and Blumhouse is a psychological thriller based on Ravi Somaiya’s reporting on an exorcism in Mexico City. Sean Tretta is adapting the screenplay.

Rounding out the initial slate is female survival thriller Trapped, based on Jill Blankenship’s Black List screenplay.

“My investment philosophy has always been driven by working with the best in the business. Lloyd, Sarah and Noah are prime examples of that, and they fit into our growing portfolio well,” said Zucker. “We know that premium, quality storytelling and content is what matters, and that’s what we are already focused on producing at Prologue Entertainment.”

Braun began his career as an entertainment attorney, representing the likes of Larry David, Howard Stern, and David Chase. He left his law practice to become president of Brillstein-Grey Entertainment, and has served as chairman of ABC Entertainment Television Group, head of the Yahoo! Media Group, and chairman of global talent agency WME.

Bremner is a film and television producer and executive who most recently served as president of Ava DuVernay’s Array Filmworks where she oversaw a Film and TV slate including Ramin Bahrani’s Oscar-nominated The White Tiger, as well as Colin in Black & White (Netflix), DMZ (HBO Max), Naomi (CW), and Queen Sugar (OWN). Prior to Array, Bremner spent five years at Netflix’s Original Film group, leading the development and production of titles such as Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, The Two Popes, and Bright.

Oppenheim won the Venice best screenplay award in 2018 for Pablo Larrain’s Jackie, and co-wrote The Maze Runner trilogy. He most recently served as president of NBC News, where he led the division’s editorial and business operations, digital platforms, and global bureaus.