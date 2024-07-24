Pixar’s Inside Out 2 has become the highest-grossing animated film of all time at the global box office after reaching $1.463bn on Tuesday.

The latest haul moved the summer hit ahead of Disney’s Frozen 2, which opened in 2019 and finished on $1.454bn. It also surpassed last year’s smash Barbie on $1.446bn.

Inside Out 2, which is comfortably the biggest hit of 2024 to date, now ranks overall as the 13th biggest global release of all time.

The latest escapades of Riley and her emotions reached $601m at the North American box office on Tuesday after six weeks in release. It is posed to overtake Incredibles 2 on $608.6m in the days ahead to rank as the highest grossing animated film of all-time. It ranks 15th in the all-time North American pantheon for all films.

Internationally, Inside Out 2 has amassed $861.8m and opens in its final market of Japan next week (August 1). The film overtook the $859m gross of 2014 tentpole Transformers: Age Of Extinction on Tuesday and ranks as the third highest animated film of all time at the international box office, the top Pixar release, and the 20th highest-grossing film overall.

In other notable achievements, Inside Out 2 is the fastest film to reach $1bn at the global box office on 19 days and the only film so far to cross $1bn this year. It also scored the biggest global animation opening of all time on $292m and second-biggest animation opening in North America on $154m. Disney now holds four of the top five and nine of the top 12 animated films in history.

The family sequel also stands as the highest-grossing film in industry history in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Uruguay.

Mexico remains the lead territory behind North America with a $98.6m haul, followed by Brazil on $73.9m, UK on $61.2m, South Korea on $56.5m, and France on $52.3m.

The film has earned $45.9m in Italy, $45m in China, $41.9m in Spain, $41m in Germany, $34.2m in Australia, $28m in Argentina, and $20.4m across Central America.

All numbers are unadjusted for inflation.