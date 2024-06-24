Worldwide box office June 21-23

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1. Inside Out 2 (Disney) $264.4m $724.3m $164.4m $369.2m 45 2. Bad Boys: Ride Or Die (Sony) $42.8m $289.1m $24.1m $142.2m 67 3. Moments We Shared (various) $19m $19m $19m $19m 1 4. The Bikeriders (Universal) $13.9m $13.9m $3.9m $3.9m 50 5. Despicable Me 4 (Universal) $9.3m $9.3m $9.3m $9.3m 4 6. The Garfield Movie (Sony) $7.3m $230.6m $3.7m $145.5m 62 7. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (Disney) $5.6m $385.1m $2m $220.8m 54 8. IF (Paramount) $4.1m $181.3m $1.4m $74.7m 60 9. Ghost: Rite Here Rite Now (various) $3.9m $5m $2.4m $2.4m 50 10. Fuiriosa: A Mad Max Saga (Warner Bros) $3.8m $168m $2.5m $102m 71

Credit: Comscore. All figures are estimates.

‘Inside Out 2’ adds $264m in second session

Pixar’s Inside Out 2 continues to maraud at the global box office, with an estimated $264.4m in its second weekend of release for Disney: $100.0m in North America (declining 35%), and $164.4m for 44 international markets (down 22% in holdover territories).

That takes Inside Out 2 to $724.4m worldwide – overtaking Dune: Part Two ($711.8m) to become the highest-grossing film of the year so far. Split is fairly even currently between domestic ($355.2m) and international ($369.2m), but the latter should push further ahead as the release progresses.

If the North America weekend number is confirmed, Inside Out 2 will become only the seventh film to gross $100m on its second weekend of play in the domestic market, joining four Marvel titles, one Star Wars and Jurassic World – and beating Barbie’s second weekend ($93m). The Pixar film has achieved the biggest second weekend ever for an animated film in North America, beating The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($92m).

For international, Inside Out 2 was boosted by opening in fresh markets, including Brazil (an estimated $17.3m), Italy ($16.2m), Spain ($13.1m) and France ($12.8m).

In both Brazil and Italy, the opening number is the second-highest of all time, behind only Avengers: Endgame– and in both markets, Inside Out 2 is already the highest-grossing film of 2024 after just five days in Italy and four days in Brazil.

In Spain, Inside Out 2 delivered the biggest opening ever for an animated film, 397% up on Inside Out’s debut in 2015, and 451% up on the opening for this year’s Kung Fu Panda 4.

In holdover markets, Latin America dropped by just 24%, and the film remained top in every territory. The region has delivered $147m after 11 days of release.

In EMEA, the region dropped 20% in holdover territories, with Inside Out 2 staying top everywhere except around the Middle East. The region has delivered $135m after 12 days of release.

And in Asia Pacific, the drop was 21%, with Inside Out 2 the top non-local film in all markets. In China, Inside Out 2 landed at the weekend in second place behind newly released local title Moments We Shared (see worldwide box office chart), grossing a decent $10.3m. Total for Asia Pacific is now $84m after 12 days of release.

In cumulative totals, Mexico continues to lead the international pack with a stonking $63.9m – and Inside Out 2is already the fifth-biggest film of all time in this market. Next comes UK/Ireland ($29.2m), ahead of South Korea ($29.0m) and Germany ($17.9m).

Inside Out 2 has grossed $32.2m so far on Imax, and is already the fourth-highest-grossing animated film of all time on the format.

Markets yet to release include New Zealand (opening this coming week) and Japan (August 1).

In 2015, Inside Out reached $859m worldwide – and the sequel should sail past that total by the end of this week. Pixar’s previous biggest hit globally was Incredibles 2, with $1.24bn. Pixar’s other $1bn-grossing titles are Toy Story 4 ($1.07bn), Toy Story 3 ($1.07bn) and Finding Dory ($1.03bn).

‘The Bikeriders’ vrooms to $14m debut

Focus Features’ The Bikeriders has made an encouraging start in North America with an estimated $10.0m debut (landing in third place), adding $4.0m in 49 international markets via Universal Pictures International.

The casting of Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy in lead roles (alongside US star Austin Butler) may have helped UK/Ireland achieve a strong first place among international markets, with an estimated $1.4m across 702 sites – nearly matching the highest lifetime total for a Jeff Nichols film (Midnight Special, $1.5m).

Next come France (an estimated $432,000), Mexico ($427,000), Italy ($279,000) and Germany ($252,000).

Among future key markets, The Bikeriders lands in Australia on July 4, Spain on July 12 and Japan on November 29.

The Bikeriders was originally set for release last December via Disney’s 20th Century Studios – a date that would have seen Nicholls’ film compete at the 2024 Oscars. Release switched to Focus/Universal in a deal with producer New Regency. Production budget has been reported in the $30m-$40m range.

‘Despicable Me 4’ delivers $9.4m in four early markets

Illumination’s Despicable Me 4 landed in Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Uruguay at the weekend, grossing an estimated $9.4m – the first box office test for the Universal Pictures International-distributed film, which rolls out globally through July.

Australia leads with an estimated $4.7m – the biggest opening of the franchise, excluding previews. Universal opened into the start of Australia’s school holidays, which begin today (June 24) in around 20% of schools, and are staggered across the country. It’s a similar holiday situation in New Zealand.

Argentina kicked off with an estimated $3.5m – the biggest opening of the franchise in box office terms, and the second biggest in admissions (level with Despicable Me 3).

Future key markets for Despicable Me 4 include North America and Spain (July 3), then Mexico, Brazil and various Middle East territories (all July 4), with France, Germany, China and UK/Ireland all following a week later.

Top box office achiever in the Despicable Me franchise remains 2015’s Minions, with $1.22bn worldwide. Despicable Me 3 (2017) is next with $1.03bn.