A trio of action films led by martial arts superstar Donnie Yen have been revealed by Hong Kong-based Mandarin Motion Pictures at the Cannes market.

The company will introduce Ip Man 5, Flash Point Resurgence and Misjudgement to buyers at the Marché this week.

Yen, who was most recently seen in John Wick: Chapter 4, is well known for his role as the eponymous Ip Man, the real-life Wing Chung grandmaster who was a teacher of Bruce Lee. The previous instalment, Ip Man 4: The Finale, generated more than $176.3m at the worldwide box office following its release in 2019.

Flash Point Resurgence is developed from 2007’s Flash Point, which also starred Yen and Louis Koo. No directors have yet been revealed for the projects but all four Ip Man films and Flash Point were directed by Wilson Yip.

The third title, Misjudgement, has China’s Huace Pictures as a co-investor.

Plot details have yet to be revealed.