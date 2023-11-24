Fund management company IPR.VC Management – which has invested in slates by A24 and XYZ Films - says it has raised the majority of a targeted €100m for its latest film and television production financing fund.

The Finnish based company has also hired former Ignenious Media senior investment director Andrea Scarso as a partner and investment director who will be based in its London office.

IPR.VC has to date raised €150 million from institutional investors, pension funds, family offices and non-profit sector investors through three content funds launched in 2015, 2019 and 2023. Over half of the money has already been allocated against film and television projects in Europe and the US.

Its latest fund, the IPR.VC Fund III, is the company’s biggest to date. IPR.VC said that with the majority of the targeted €100m secured, investments are already underway.

IPR.VC has moved from initially investing in Nordic scripted projects including Netflix hit Bordertown, to establishing slate-wide partnerships with US and European film and television producers including A24, XYZ Films and European animation studio Gigglebug. To date IPR.VC has financed 35 productions across film and television.

Scarso joins with over fifteen years’ experience in media and entertainment financing. He worked at financier Ingenious Media for over a decade representing the company in deals for studio and independent projects including Oscar-winning films Judy, Selma and The Descendants as well as 127 Hours, Carol and Brooklyn, Life of Pi and five films in the X-Men franchise.

Scarso has been involved in over 250 film and television financing deals and is credited as executive producer on over 45 projects, including indie films like The Duke, The Lost King, Emily, and Oliver Stone’s docuseries JFK: Destiny Betrayed.

Timo Argillander, IPR.VC co-founder and managing partner, said: “Whilst industry models may change, we believe strongly in the enduring value of premium film and television content, in being a supportive partner for creatives and a trusted conduit to production for blue chip investors.”

Scarso said: “In recent years, IPR.VC has become a major player in the industry, building successful relationships with big names, injecting much-needed capital into the market and fuelling the creation of many film and TV projects.