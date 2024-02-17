Italy’s Minerva Pictures and TVCO have agreed a partnership in international film sales.

Both companies will jointly acquire films, share expertise and bring together over 2,000 films ranging from new releases to library titles.

Through the partnership, the companies aim to compete more effectively with international sales agents on acquiring bigger films, from high end drama to genre, and series. They aim to buy both Italian and international titles.

Minerva and TVCO, which will each retain their own names, said they expect to increase consolidated sales by at least 40% in the first two years as a result of the partnership.

Founded over 70 years ago, Minerva Pictures operates across production and international sales, focusing mainly on commercial features. TVCO specialises in the international sales of art house films.

Gianluca Curti, president and CEO of Minerva Pictures, said: “We think that joining forces with TVCO, a company that has proven experience in distributing independent films, will be beneficial to diversify and broaden Minerva’s strategy.”

Vincenzo Mosca, CEO of TVCO, added: ”Together with Minerva Pictures, we will have the opportunity to maximise our capabilities and create synergies that will bring tangible benefits to both companies.”