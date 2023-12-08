Cohen Media Group has picked up Matteo Garrone’s Io Capitano fo North America.

The drama, which is Italy’s entry to the Oscars 2024 international feature category, will receive a theatrical release in the country early next year.

Told in Wolof and French, it follows a teenage boy and his cousin who emigrate from Senegal to Europe.

The film had its world premiere at Venice where Garrone won the Silver Lion for direction and Seydou Sarr’s performance won the Marcello Mastroianni award.

Io Capitano is produced by Archimede with Rai Cinema, Tarantula, Pathé, Logical Content Ventures and the support of the Italian Ministry of Culture, Canal+ and Ciné+, RTBF (Belgian Television), Voo-Be TV and Proximus. Pathé is handling world sales.

Altitude recently acquired the feature for a UK and Ireland release.