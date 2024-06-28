Juan Antonio Bayona and two other figures from Spain have been presented with MPA Awards by the US studios’ trade group the Motion Picture Association (MPA).

Presented outside the US for the first time, the awards were handed out at a ceremony this week in Madrid co-hosted by MPA chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin and US Ambassador to Spain Julissa Reynoso.

Bayona, director of this year’s international film Oscar nominee for Spain Society Of The Snow and a number of other award winners, received the MPA Creator Award for, according to an MPA statement, “his stellar career delivering stunning creative masterpieces to audiences worldwide.”

The MPA Industry Champion Award went to Nadia Calviño, former First Vice President of Spain and current president of the European Investment Bank Group, “for her leadership in the development and implementation of Spain’s Audiovisual Hub.”

The newly minted MPA Creative Protector Award, for “an individual or organisation whose work has been vital to combating digital piracy,” went to the Spanish national police, with Francisco Pardo, Director-General of the police force, accepting.

Rivkin commented: “This year’s MPA Awards pay tribute to a fundamental truth about cinema: our industry is global in its reach and impact, and its champions in Spain exemplify what it means to promote film, protect the rights of storytellers, and inspire audiences worldwide. I could not be prouder to honour three leaders who are making Spain a prime destination for production, a path-breaking pioneer in advancing the rule of law, and a key source of extraordinary storytelling.”