Jack Champion, Sophia Lillis, Kate del Castillo, Tony Dalton, Whitney Peak, and Bobby Cannavale have joined Dave Bautista on action project Trap House, which has begun principal photography in North America on Monday (April 1).

Inde Navarrette, Zaire Adams, and Blu del Barrio (Star Trek: Discovery) have also joined the cast. Michael Dowse (Goon, Stuber) directs from a screenplay by Fast & Furious creator Gary Scott Thompson and Tom O’Connor.

The action film follows an undercover DEA agent and his partner who embark on a game of cat and mouse with a group of thieves, who turn out to be their own teenagers, who have begun robbing from a cartel using their parents’ tactics and top-secret intel to pull off their heists.

Trap House is produced by Marc Goldberg and Sarah Gabriel of Signature Films (The Estate, Marmalade, Riff Raff), Michael Pruss and Rebecca Feuer of Scott Free Productions (Alien: Romulus, Napoleon, Boston Strangler), and Todd Lundbohm of 828 Productions (The Fallout, Assassin Club).

Ridley Scott serves as executive producer alongside Bautista and Jonathan Meisner of Bautista’s Dogbone Entertainment (My Spy, The Killer’s Game).

The feature is financed and executive-produced by Christian Mercuri’s Capstone Studios, Signature Entertainment, Creativity Media and Koala, and Ashland Hill Media Finance. Capstone handles sales.

Dogbone and Signature developed Trap House after working together on 2018’s actioner Final Score which starred Bautista alongside Pierce Brosnan.

Champion is best known for his performance in Avatar: The Way Of Water and will next be seen in Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden’s Freaky Tales for eOne.

Cannavale’s film credits include The Irishman, I, Tonya, Chef, Blue Jasmine, and The Station Agent. Lillis broke out in It and has starred in It: Chapter 2 and Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Del Castillo stars in Fox series The Cleaning Lady, and her credits include La Reina del Sur, Armas de Mujer, and feature A Cuban Girl’s Guide To Tea And Tomorrow.