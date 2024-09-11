Bafta winner and Emmy nominee Jack Lowden is the latest high-profile industry figure to join Screen International’s ‘The Future Of UK Film’ Summit, set for September 24 at BFI Southbank.

Lowden will take part in the session titled ‘The Talent Game - Packaging a UK Film’ alongside producer Elizabeth Karlsen from Number 9 Films, Jane Epstein from Independent Talent and Katie Ellen from HanWay Films. The panel will consider points including the skill of matching UK talent with the right projects, approaches producers can take to putting together their projects with “bankable” talent, the current state of the international market for UK projects, and how barriers to entry can be broken down.

Lowden’s featured roles in film include Terence Davies’ biopic Benediction, in which he portrayed the First World War poet Siegfried Sassoon and for which he won his second Scottish Bafta; Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk; Fighting With My Family which earned him a Bafta Rising Star Award nomination; Steve McQueen’s Small Axe; Edinburgh prize-winner Calibre; and Yann Demange’s ’71.

On the small screen, Lowden is an Emmy and Bafta TV Award nominee for his work in Apple TV+’s hugely successful series Slow Horses, which recently launched its fourth season. He was also seen in a leading role in the BBC and Paramount+ drama series The Gold.

On the producing side, Lowden most recently co-produced The Outrun, which premiered at Sundance this year and stars Saoirse Ronan and Paapa Essiedu. The film played as the opening-night film at the Edinburgh International Film Festival in August.

In 2021, Lowden produced Joe Marcantonio’s Kindred, also starring alongside Tamara Lawrance and Fiona Shaw. Lowden was also an executive producer on Benediction.

The actor has forthcoming roles in the John Maclean survival thriller Tornado and James L. Brooks’ Ella McCay.

Screen’s Future of UK Film Summit will bring together leading industry executives to debate how the UK independent film sector can build on its strengths to become a fully thriving, equitable and sustainable industry.

The conference will also aim to give attendees the insight to:

navigate the new Independent Film Tax Credit and matching it with international incentives;

discover what kinds of stories and packages private financiers are looking to support and talent agents are hoping to put in front of their clients;

learn from distributors who have guided UK indie films to box office success;

understand how innovations such virtual production are going to impact and enhance the industry;

discover the benefits of bringing fresh and diverse voices into the industry.

Screen’s The Future of UK Film Summit is being held in association with the UK Global Screen Fund, Access Bookings, Film London, FilmChain, Garden Studios, Paterson James and Sky Studios Elstree.