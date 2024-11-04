Jackrabbit Media has acquired worldwide sales on sci-fi sequel The Jurassic Games: Extinction and is launching sales talks with AFM buyers in Las Vegas this week.

The sequel to 2018 cult hit The Jurassic Games is written and directed by Ryan Bellgardt (Gremlin, The Adventures Of Jurassic Pet), and dives deeper into the lethal virtual game where condemned prisoners in a dystopian future face off against prehistoric predators in a high-stakes battle for survival.

Todd Terry, Ryan Francis and Katie Burgess lead the cast on the Boiling Point Media production, with Bellgardt and Harry C. Wolohon IV producing, and Emily Taylor serving as executive producer.

Jackrabbit Media CEO Jack Campbell said, “Ryan Bellgardt has done a remarkable job with this sequel, creating a fresh, thrilling, and visually striking sci-fi experience that we believe will captivate fans worldwide. The CGI work in this film is truly impressive and sets a new standard for independent genre films.”

Bellgardt added, “With The Jurassic Games: Extinction, we wanted to push the boundaries of what’s possible in independent sci-fi. Partnering with Jackrabbit Media allows us to bring this vision to a global stage, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to work with a team that shares our passion for thrilling and immersive storytelling.”