Jackrabbit Media is heading to Cannes with five new sales projects led by Aimee Kuge’s festival winner Cannibal Mukbang.

The film takes audiences into the bizarre world of mukbanging, where people broadcast themselves eating huge amounts of food, as an introverted nerd finds himself out of his depth after falling for a mysterious woman.

Horror sci-fi Peripheral from Sulayman Tahir explores the unsettling events that unfold when a woman’s husband goes missing, only to return with strange and paranormal occurrences.

The Bunker stars Tobin Bell from the Saw franchise and Tony Todd from Candyman. The sci-fi horror thriller follows a rookie scientist who embarks on a mission into a top-secret bunker where she is tasked with creating a bio-weapon to stop an alien invasion. Brian Hanson directed.

The Jackrabbit Media Cannes roster includes horror thriller The Shade directed by Tyler Chipman, about a grieving 20-year-old who struggles to hold his family together after the death of his father while an unspeakable darkness plagues his older brother.

Rounding out the slate is Ravi Kapoor’s action comedy romance Four Samosas, in which an unmotivated South Asian American rapper and his three accomplices plan a grocery store heist to disrupt his ex-girlfriend’s pending engagement. The film screened at Tribeca Festival in 2022.