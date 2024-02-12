Jackrabbit Media has boarded worldwide sales rights to horror thriller The Death That Awaits and is kicking off talks at EFM this week.

Richard J. Lee makes his feature directorial debut on the feature, which is described as a “spine-chilling journey into the unknown”. Jackrabbit will show first footage to buyers in Berlin.

The Death That Awaits follows a drifter searching for answers to her mysterious past who takes on a job looking after a sick teenager undergoing a mysterious transformation that her family will do anything to stop.

The film stars Katya Martin, Megan Lawless, Allison Paige, Sharon Gardner, and Tim Gabriel.

Mark Padilla, president of sales and acquisitions, said: “[Lee] has crafted a masterpiece that combines suspense, horror, and an intriguing narrative. We believe this film will captivate audiences globally.”

Lee hailed Jackrabbit Media’s “enthusiasm for championing compelling original stories and dedication to nurturing relationships with filmmakers”.

Jackrabbit Media will release the film in the US this summer on VoD via its new distribution label.

The company’s Berlin sales slate includes the comedy Sick Girl starring Nina Dobrev, Double Down South directed by Dead Poets Society screenwriter Tom Shulman, and coming-of-age comedy Pools with Ariel Winter and Odessa A’Zion, among others.

Jackrabbit Media has several titles in the production pipeline and is in post on the action western Ghosts Of Red Ridge, and in development on the action sci-fi Assassin 51 from Anthony E. Zuiker, creator of the CSI franchise.