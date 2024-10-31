Jackrabbit Media has wrapped production on its in-house thriller Lookout and will commence sales at the AFM in Las Vegas next week.

Stefan Colson whose credits include Ghosts Of Red Ridge, directs the story starring Meghan Carrasquillo from Blind Waters as a young woman seeking solitude and clarity who takes a job at a remote fire lookout tower.

However as she settles into her new role strange occurrences take place and she begins to put the pieces together in an effort to understand what is happening. Trent Culkin (Ghosts Of Red Ridge) and John Marrs (Outlaw Johnny Black) also star.

The Jackrabbit Studios production took place entirely at the Buck Mountain Lookout Tower historic landmark in Happy Jack, Arizona.

Jackrabbit Media will show first footage at the market and kick off global sales. “With its interesting storyline and unique location, Lookout is a thriller we believe will resonate with audiences worldwide,” said producer Mark Padilla. “We’re excited to share a first look with buyers in Las Vegas and are confident this project will be a strong contender in the global market.”

Colson added, “This project combines an immersive storyline with a remote, rarely seen location that amplifies the sense of mystery and isolation. Meghan and Trent’s performances bring this suspenseful story to life, taking viewers on a journey that’s as unpredictable as it is haunting.”

Jackrabbit’s current slate includes the horror sci-fi The Bunker, starring Tobin Bell and Tony Todd; Pools featuring Odessa A’zion, Mason Gooding, and Ariel Winter; and family adventure Treasure Trackers.

Jackrabbit produced the 2023 horror film Influencer, a Shudder Original from director Kurtis David Harder, and produced the supernatural western, Ghosts Of Red Ridge earlier this year. Jackrabbit has launched a North American distribution arm, with the first releases due to open this autumn.