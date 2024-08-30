Madman Entertainment has acquired Australian and New Zealand rights to Jeanie Finlay’s documentary Your Fat Friend, and is scheduling a theatrical release for October.

UK-based sales agent Together Films has also sold the title to broadcasters BBC Storyville and CBC. Tull Stories and producers Glimmer Films released Your Fat Friend in UK-Ireland cinemas earlier this year.

It was previously acquired for Scandinavia and the Baltics by NonStop Entertainment, which is prepping a cinema release for this autumn.

The documentary charts the rise of writer and activist Aubrey Gordon, from the eponymous little-known blogger to a best-selling author and podcaster.

“As well as fostering community for fat people, with all participating cinemas listing seat sizes, we are looking forward to continuing the film’s conversation with its audience - building on the exuberant response to the Glimmer UK cinema release and the pioneering work we’ve undertaken with online platforms Kinema and Jolt - in Australia and New Zealand,” said Finlay.

Finlay directed and produced the title through her Nottingham-based production company Glimmer Films. She has previously made documentaries including Seahorse; Game Of Thrones: The Last Watch and The Great Hip Hop Hoax.

Your Fat Friend premiered at Tribeca in June 2023, winning the audience award at Sheffield DocFest the same month.