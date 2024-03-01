Jenne Casarotto, co-founder of UK talent agency Casarotto Ramsay & Associates, has died aged 77, the agency has confirmed.

Casarotto passed away “peacefully on Thursday, February 29 surrounded by her loving family, following complications as part of a short illness,” read a statement from the agency.

A major player in the UK agency landscape for several decades, Casarotto founded Casarotto Ramsay & Associates with her husband Giorgio in 1989. Her client list with the company included J.G. Ballard, the Dahl estate, Christopher Hampton, Tennessee Williams, David Yates, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Steve McQueen, Shawn Slovo, Neil Jordan, David Hare, Matteo Garrone and Cynthia Payne.

“I have worked side by side with Jenne for over 25 years which has been an utter joy and pleasure,” said Jodi Shields, head of film and television at Casarotto. “She is a giant among agents. Her impeccable taste, her tough but fair approach and her love of the industry are values she has instilled in each of us at Casarotto.”

“Jenne’s advice was always realistic, level-headed, clear and encouraging,” said Stephen Frears, a client of Casarotto’s. “She’s been a wonderful supportive friend. This is a terrible shock.”

“Jenne Casarotto was pivotal in my career and my life,” said Steve McQueen. “She was my friend, and I loved her deeply. In the 16 years that I have known her she was a tremendous support to me. In my last conversation with her I confessed my love to her, and she to me. I will always have her in my heart with every footstep I take.”

“Jenne was unique: a brilliant agent and an extraordinary human being – combining toughness with an immense warmth, navigating the choppy waters of our industry with canny skill, and an unquestioning loyalty both to her clients and to the team of agents she nurtured and gathered around her,” said John Madden, another client. “Her leadership, her understanding and her friendship were matchless.”

“Jenne’s legacy will continue to live on within the DNA of Casarotto,” said Mel Kenyon, head of the theatre department at Casarotto and a colleague of Jenne’s for over 30 years. “The leadership team, board and brilliant agents she nurtured will continue to drive the agency which will remain a beacon of excellence and fierce independence.”

Casarotto is survived by her husband Giorgio, their sons Mark and Daniel, their three grandchildren and her brother Martin Goodwin.