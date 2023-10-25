Jonathan Majors will stand trial for domestic abuse charges on November 29 after a New York judge threw out his motion to dismiss the case in a ruling on Wednesday.

The legal team for Majors, whose credits include Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, Creed III and Sundance hit Magazine Dreams, asked the judge to keep certain “contested evidence” barred from public view in the run-up to the trial.

According to reports Judge Michael Gaffey did not immediately rule on that matter and gave attending press a November 6 deadline to oppose the request.

Majors, who was out of state and participated in the hearing by Zoom, was arrested on March 25 and charged with strangulation, assault and harassment.

Former girlfriend Grace Jabbari was taken to hospital with minor head and neck injuries. Majors denies all charges.

Magazine Dreams remains on the release calendar and is scheduled to open in December through Searchlight Pictures.