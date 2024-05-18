Jonathan Rhys Meyers from The Tudors and Match Point has been cast in the sci-fi thriller It’s Okay Go Back To Sleep, which Scatena & Rosner Films (S&R) has acquired for sales here in Cannes.

Currently in production in the UK, the film follows a scientist working on a device to heal paralysed people who is tormented by his own sleep paralysis as boundaries blur between what is real and imagined.

Edmund Kingsley, Poppy Drayton, Oliver Trevena, Henning Baum, and Pippa Bennett-Warner round out the key cast. Brian Klemesrud directs from his screenplay.

Sasha Yelaun, Dominic Burns, Mark Schimmel and Jim Timperman are producing with Scatena & Rosner Films. Executive producers include Gato Scatena, Jordan Rosner, and Crawford Dillon-Anderson.