Production has begun in South Africa on the action comedy London Calling starring Josh Duhamel, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Rick Hoffman, and Aidan Gillen. Highland Film Group handles international sales.

Director Allan Ungar reunites with Duhamel after they collaborated on action heist thriller Bandit. Omer Levin Menekse and Quinn Wolfe co-wrote the screenplay.

London Calling sees Duhamel play Tommy Ward, a mediocre hitman who goes on the run and gets stuck in Los Angeles after mistakenly killing the relative of London’s biggest crime lord (Gillen).

His only chance to get back to London to be with his son is to take his new employer’s awkward teenager under his wing and teach the youngster how to be a man – and bring him on his latest contract killing.

Ungar is producing with Delon Bakker and Kyle Ambrose, Ryan Winterstern and Nathan Klingher, Mark Fasano, Apur Parikh, and Julia Sandberg Hansson.

Executive producers are Duhamel, Taylor, Ford Corbett, Highland Film Group’s Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier, Henry Winterstern, Josh Harris, Jatin Desai, Greg Friedman, Tracy Taylor and Kelli Kaye.