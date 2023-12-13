Screen International’s Global Production Awards, which celebrate outstanding and sustainable work from the world of film and TV production, locations and studios around the globe, will return for 2024.

In association with sister brands KFTV and Broadcast, the awards ceremony will once again take place during the Cannes Film Festival.

The next edition will see the number of categories rise from 12 to 15. New categories include the virtual production award, plus separate sustainable production and outstanding use of locations awards for scripted and un-scripted productions.

The full list of categories is below:

Sustainable Initiative Award

Sustainable Production Award (scripted)

Sustainable Production Award (unscripted)

City of Film

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award

Emerging Location Award

Location of the Year Award

Community Impact Award

Physical Production Innovation Award

Virtual Production Award

Film Commission of the Year

Outstanding Use of Locations (Scripted)

Outstanding Use of Locations (Unscripted)

Studio of the Year

Special Recognition (non-enterable)

To enter, please head to the Global Production Awards website.

Each category will be judged by leading industry experts from around the world. Specialist media and production consultancy Olsberg SPI will be partnering with Screen, with CEO Jonathan Olsberg and MD Leon Forde joining the industry judging panels.

The awards are supported by UK-based screen consultancy firm Olsberg SPI. Other sponsors are Dallas Film Office and Calgary Economic Development.

For information about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Scott.Benfold@screendaily.com.