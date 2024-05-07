Judith Godrèche’s short film Moi Aussi (Me Too) that pays tribute to victims of sexual violence will world premiere in official selection at Cannes, as part of the Un Certain Regard Opening Ceremony on May 15.

The ensemble film is written and directed by Godrèche and produced by Didar Dommeri of Maneki Films. It is made up of personal accounts told in fragments that unites around 1,000 people after Godrèche posted a call to action for victims of sexual assault on social media

The festival said it will showcase the film that highlights victims of sexual violence because “these individual experiences add to her own, underscoring their sadly universal nature” and said it “wishes to give resonance to these personal accounts”.

Actress, director, screenwriter and producer Godrèche is spearheading the MeToo movement in France following the premiere of Icon Of French Cinema; an autobiographical series she directed for A24 and Arte, and later officially pressing charges against filmmakers Benoit Jacquot and Jacques Doillon for sexual assault when she was underage.

After a fiery speech at the César awards in February, Godrèche has taken her fight to the French government where, just days ago, France’s National Assembly (L’Assemblée Nationale) voted to approve the launch of a commission tasked with investigating incidences of “sexual and sexist violence” in the country’s film industry and across other cultural fields.