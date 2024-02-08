Judy Greer, Marc Menchaca, and Gaia Wise have joined Emma Thompson on Stampede Ventures and augenschein Filmproduktion’s action thriller The Fisherwoman.

Brian Kirk (21 Bridges, JACKAL) is directing from a screenplay by writing duo Nicholas Jacobson-Larson and Dalton Leeb.

The Fisherwoman centres on a woman (Thompson) trapped in a blizzard in Minnesota who interrupts the kidnapping of a teenager organised by a waif and her congenial husband and realises she may be the youngster’s only hope.

Greer and Menchaca will play the kidnappers.

Stampede Ventures and augenschein Filmproduktion are financing the film with the support of Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, the DFFF, and German broadcaster ZDF.

north.five.six. (formerly Mossbank) and augenschein Sales will continue talks with EFM buyers next week, and CAA Media Finance represents US rights. Leonine will co-produce and distribute for German-speaking Europe.

Greg Silverman and Jon Berg are producing the film on behalf of Stampede Ventures, with Stampede Ventures’ Gideon Yu and Chris Bosco serving as executive producers. Jonas Katzenstein and Maximilian Leo will produce for augenschein, with Jonathan Saubach serving as executive producer. Emma Thompson is also an Executive Producer alongside north.five.six.’s Michael Rothstein and Samuel Hall.

Stampede Ventures president Chris Bosco along with Neil Sacker of Sacker Entertainment Law PC negotiated the deal on behalf of Greer, Menchaca, and Wise.

Greer’s credits include 13 Going On 30, Jurassic World, Ant-Man, and Halloween Kills. Coming up are Dead Guy co-starring Michael Shannon, Eric Larue opposite Alexander Skarsgard in Michael Shannon’s directorial debut, and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever co-starring Pete Holmes. Greer is represented by CAA, Artists First, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan.

Menchaca is best known for Ozark, Homeland, and Beacon 23. His upcoming projects include The Big Cigar starring Alessandro Nivola, Companion starring Jack Quaid and Lukas Gage, and Barron’s Cave starring Brittany Snow. Menchaca is represented by Independent Artist Group and TMT Entertainment Group.

Wise is best known for A Walk In The Woods, The Chelsea Detective, and Silent Witness. Her upcoming projects include The Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim starring Brian Cox, Miranda Otto, and Shaun Dooley. She is represented by Hamilton Hodell.

Stampede Ventures’ recently released films include the YA feature Pink Skies Ahead, starring Mary J. Blige and Jessica Barden, and the Morgan Neville and Jeff Malmberg Netflix documentary The Saint Of Second Chances.

Upcoming film releases include Lionsgate’s Ordinary Angels starring Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson, and female-driven Space Cadet with Emma Roberts, Poppy Liu, Gabrielle Union, Tom Hopper, and Sebastian Yatra on Amazon Prime International.

augenschein Filmproduktion produced sci-fi thriller The Assessment starring Elizabeth Olsen and Alicia Vikander, David Lowery’s Mother Mary, with Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel, and Islands by Jan-Ole Gerster, starring Sam Riley, Stacy Martin and Jack Farthing.