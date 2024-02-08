VMI Worldwide has boarded worldwide sales to the thriller Fluxx starring Tyrese Gibson and Shelley Hennig and is launching sales at the EFM in Berlin next week.

Brendan Gabriel Murphy directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Keyaunte Mayfield.

Fluxx follows Vada, an actor who awakens in her bathtub unsure how she got there and soon lerns her home has been ransacked and her husband (Shiloh Fernandez) is missing.

When she tries to leave her house, she is awakens again in her bathtub. Trapped in a seemingly never-ending loop, Vada is visited by two unwanted guests who engage her in a deadly game for her freedom.

Forced to re-live her past with her ex-boyfriend Calvin Campbell (Gibson), Vada must race against time, and decide which one of her visitors is truly trying to help her escape.

The film also stars Henry Ian Cusick and Charlotte McKinney

Lance Paul, Murphy, Tanner Beard, Dan Sheldon, Jeff Perkins, and Cait Bidwell serve as producers.

Jessica Bennett, VMI Worldwide’s COO productions and acquisitions, negotiated the deal with Dan Sheldon on behalf of the filmmakers.

VMI’s recent titles include Darkness Of Man starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, Come Out Fighting with Kellan Lutz and Gibson, Clean starring Adrien Brody, and The Last Son starring Sam Worthington, Colson Baker, Thomas Jane, and Heather Graham.