South Korea’s K-Movie Entertainment is launching pre-sales at the Cannes market on The Roundup: Punishment, the fourth in the hit action crime series starring Don Lee (aka Ma Dong-seok) as “the Beast Cop”.

This time, he is pitted against a villain played by Kim Moo-yul. The actors are reversing their roles as detective and bad guy as seen in The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil, which played in Midnight Screenings at Cannes in 2019.

The second instalment in the series, The Roundup, which followed The Outlaws, was last year’s biggest box office hit in South Korea, recording more than 12.6 million admissions.

That film’s stunt coordinator, Heo Myeong-haeng, whose credits include last year’s Cannes Midnight Screenings title Hunt and hits such as Extreme Job and Train To Busan, is the director of The Roundup: Punishment. He is also the director of the second in the upcoming Concrete Utopia film series.

Heo is upping the level of fight scenes in this instalment following the Beast Cop, in which he hunts down the mob behind an illegal online gambling business.

Produced by ABO Entertainment, Hong Film, Big Punch Pictures and B.A. Entertainment, the film is in post-production to be released in 2024.

The third instalment in the series, The Roundup: No Way Out, is set for release on May 31, and pre-sold to multiple territories during EFM including North America and Germany (Capelight Pictures), Hong Kong and Macau (Edko Films) and Taiwan (Moviecloud).