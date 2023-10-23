Worldwide box office October 20-22

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) 3-day (int’l) Territories 1. Killers Of The Flower Moon (Paramount)

$44m $44m $21m $21m 64 2. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (various) $41.5m $164.8m $10.5m $35m 36 3. Leo: Bloody Sweet (various) $31.2m $48.5m $29.1m $43.9m 29 4. Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (Paramount) $16.2m $148.4m $11.7m $92.3m 67 5. Trolls Band Together (Universal) $14.3m $16.0m $14.3m $16.0m 26 6. The Exorcist: Believer (Universal) $13.8m $107.6m $8.2m $53.4m 81 7. Only The River Flows (various) $12.5m $12.5m $12.5m $12.5m 1 8. Under The Light (various) $6.9m $173.1m $6.9m $173.1m 5 9. The Creator (Disney) $6.7m $90.4m $4.1m $53.6m 52 10. The Volunteers: To The War (various)

$5.3m $101.2m $5.3m $101.2m 2

Credit: Comscore. All figures are estimates.

‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ delivers $44m debut

Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon has delivered the biggest ever reported box office for a film from Apple Studios/Apple TV+, launching with an estimated $23.0m in North America and $21.0m in 63 international markets – combining for $44.0m worldwide, and knocking Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour off the top of the global box office chart.

Hitherto, box office has been not at all or negligibly reported on major Apple titles such as Greyhound, Cherry, Tetris, Finch and best picture Oscar winner CODA.

Distributed by Paramount Pictures, Killers Of The Flower Moon faced the hurdle of a run time north of three hours, a potential barrier for audience members, and for exhibitors trying to maximise the number of showtimes per day in their cinemas.

Killers Of The Flower Moon opened at the top of the box office in 24 of its 63 international markets, including France, Germany, Australia, Spain, Netherlands and Switzerland. UK/Ireland, where the film landed third behind Trolls World Tour and Eras Tour, proved the top international market, with an estimated $3.0m. Next comes France with an estimated $2.6m, then Germany ($1.6m), Australia ($1.4m) and Spain ($1.3m).

Scorsese’s last scripted feature was 2019’s The Irishman – a Netflix release, with no box office reported on it. Prior to that, Paramount Pictures’ Silence grossed $23.8m worldwide in 2016: $7.1m in North America and $16.7m in international markets. Killers Of The Flower Moon has already exceeded the lifetime total of that film.

Scorsese’s highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office to date is 2013’s The Wolf Of Wall Street, with $406.9m, ahead of Shutter Island ($294.8m, 2010) and The Departed ($291.5m, 2006).

Killers Of The Flower Moon stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro in an adaptation of David Grann’s 2017 non-fiction book about 1920s attacks on the Osage Nation people of Oklahoma, who had become enriched by the oil discovered on their land.

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ falls hard in second session

To no great surprise, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has fallen hard in its second weekend of global release, delivering an estimated $31.0m in North America (down 67%) and $10.5m for international (likewise down 67%). Totals after two weekends of play are $129.8m in North America, $35.0m for international, and $164.8m worldwide.

The Eras Tour was always going to be a front-loaded success, given the agility of the Taylor Swift fanbase. Sustained success is more likely to be driven by repeat business, rather than Swift fans coming late to the party.

The Eras Tour has yet to match the lifetime box office of the biggest ever concert film, Michael Jackson’s This Is It, with $261.2m in 2009. On that occasion, fans were offered rehearsal footage for a concert tour that was never performed in public, since Jackson died 18 days prior to the start of it.

The Eras Tour has already overtaken the worldwide lifetime totals of other major concert-based films: Justin Bieber: Never Say Never ($99.0m, 2011), Hannah Montana And Miley Cyrus: Best Of Both Worlds Concert ($70.6m, 2008) and One Direction: This Is Us ($68.6m, 2013).

Tamil thriller ‘Leo’ debuts close to $50m

Tamil thriller Leo – aka Leo: Bloody Sweet – is the latest film from India to register strongly at the box office, with an estimated $48.5m worldwide since release last Wednesday (October 18), according to Comscore data.

Prathyangira Cinemas delivered an estimated $2.1m for the weekend period in North America, and $4.7m since release day. For rest of world – including home market India – the Comscore numbers are $29.1m from 28 territories for the weekend period and $43.9m since release day.

Screen has not received a territory breakdown on the film. However, Numero has reported Au$1.16m ($732,000) for Australia, and NZ$181,000 ($105,000) for New Zealand – Leo landing in third place in both markets.

Directed and co-written by Lokesh Kanagaraj (Master, Vikram), Leo is inspired by David Cronenberg’s The History Of Violence. Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar (known as Vijay) stars as a café owner who violently despatches a gang that comes to rob his premises – and then attracts the attention of a drugs cartel claiming him as a former member. The supporting cast includes Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishnan.

‘Trolls Band Together’ kicks off with $16m in early markets

Although the North America release for DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls Band Together is not until November 17, the film has begun its international rollout, hitting 26 international markets so far. Weekend total is an estimated $14.3m, taking the total so far to $16.0m for the Universal Pictures International release.

This third Trolls film, following 2020’s Trolls World Tour, hit its first key markets at the weekend, opening at the top of the UK/Ireland box office with an estimated $4.0m. The release is timed for the local school holiday.

Next comes Brazil with an estimated $2.6m including extensive previews, followed by France ($1.7m), Germany ($1.6m) and Netherlands ($1.2m).

This coming week sees the film land in Mexico (on October 26) and Spain (October 27), with further key markets Italy (November 9), Australia (November 30) and South Korea (December 20) all to follow.

Trolls Band Together sees Justin Timberlake’s character Branch play a more significant role in the story this time around, when it’s revealed he and his four brothers were all once in a boy band called BroZone. After one of the brothers is kidnapped by evil pop star twins intent on extracting his talent to fuel their own careers, Branch and the others must reunite to come to his rescue.

Box office comparisons to the other two Trolls films are hard to make at this early stage, with release in just 26 markets so far – and especially since Trolls World Tour saw its rollout impacted by the Covid pandemic, landing on premium video-on-demand in many territories. However, Universal puts the film as about level with 2016’s Trolls at the same point of release in like-for-like markets. Trolls achieved a lifetime box office of $347.2m worldwide, including $193.2m in international territories.