Kino Lorber has acquired US rights to Kaouther Ben Hania’s Four Daughters which won the L’Oeil d’Or Award for best documentary in Cannes last month.

The film distributor plans an ongoing international festival circuit run prior to a theatrical release in autumn, followed by a digital and home video release.

The sole Arab film in Competition on the Croisette, Four Daughters explores rebellion, memory, and reconstructs the story of Tunisia’s Olfa Hamrouni and her daughters as it unpacks a complex family history through interviews and reenactments to examine how the two eldest children were radicalised and disappeared.

Tunisian filmmaker Ben Hania cast professional actresses to play the roles of two of the daughters and Egyptian-Tunisian star Hend Sabri to play Olfa.

Kino Lorber SVP Wendy Lidell brokered the deal with Samuel Blanc for The Party Film Sales.

In addition to the deals previously announced during Cannes, Four Daughters has also been sold to Canada (Mongrel / Metropole), Iceland (Bio Paradis), Baltics (Estofilm), Portugal (Nitrato Filmes), Romania (Bad Unicorn), and Hungary (Vertigo Media). Rapid Eye Movies will handle the German release.

Four Daughters is produced by Tanit Films in association with Cinetelefilms and Twenty Twenty in co-production with Red Sea Film Festival Foundation, ZDF/Arte, and Jour2Fête. The film is produced by Nadim Cheikhrouha in association with Habib Attia and Thanassis Karathano.

Ben Hania has been in Cannes twice before with non-fiction debut The Challat Of Tunis in 2014 Cannes ACID and fiction debut Beauty And The Dogs in 2017 Un Certain Regard. Her featureThe Man Who Sold His Skin earned an Oscar nomination in 2021.