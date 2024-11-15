Koen Van Bockstal is to step down as CEO of the Flanders Audiovisual Fund (VAF), citing health reasons that will “make it impossible for him to continue to fully exercise his function” as head of the organisation.

His departure was confirmed on Friday afternoon.

“Koen has made a valuable contribution to the VAF’s mission and to strengthening the audiovisual and games sector in Flanders. The VAF wishes to sincerely thank Koen for his commitment and enthusiasm, and wishes him all the best for the future,” the VAF board commented of his exit.

Van Bockstal was appointed CEO of the VAF in December 2020.

He was caught up in controversy earlier this year when he was directly involved in the removal of Christian De Schutter from his position as managing director of Flanders Image, the international promotion agency for audiovisual creations made in Flanders and Brussels. Over 150 prominent industry figures signed an open letter in support of De Schutter, saying they were “flummoxed” by the decision.

There is no indication yet when Van Bockstal’s successor will be announced although a decision is expected swiftly. The statement issued today said simply: “The VAF team remains committed to the further development and support of the audiovisual and games sector in Flanders. Further information on the CEO’s succession will be communicated shortly. “

News of his departure comes a few months after the government decided not to renew the mandate of the chairman of the VAF board, Siegfried Bracke. During the summer, VAF CFO Frederik Beernaert also left.