Over 150 leading figures from the European and international industry have signed an open letter in support of Christian De Schutter, former managing director of Flanders Image, whose sudden removal from his role was announced in a short email sent by Koen Van Bockstal, CEO of Flanders Audiovisual Fund (VAF), on December 20.

“We’re all flummoxed by the situation and as his longtime colleagues we think we deserve some sort of explanation. We know that many people in Belgium, including your leading filmmakers, are also confused and angered,” said the letter, which is addressed to “the decision makers behind Flanders Image”.

”We are concerned that the Flemish cultural sector will now suffer without Mr De Schutter’s expertise and far-reaching international contact,” the letter concluded. ”We look forward to a full investigation into his dismissal and a transparent public response.”

Signatories include Giona A. Nazzaro, artistic director of Locarno Film Festival, Tiina Lokk, director of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, Frédéric Boyer, artistic director of the Tribeca Film Festival and Les Arcs, Karel Och, artistic director of Karlovy Vary, José Luis Rebordinos, director of the San Sebastian festival and Simon Field, former director International Film Festival Rotterdam.

Scroll down to read the letter in full

De Schutter had worked at VAF for over 20 years, joining in May 2003. With his team, he was responsible for promoting Flemish films and TV dramas internationally. During his time at Flanders Image, Flemish features have had unprecedented success, achieving several Oscar nominations (Bullhead, The Broken Circle Breakdown and Close). Filmmakers including Lukas Dhont, Fien Troch, Michaël R. Roskam, Felix Van Groeningen, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have achieved success at international festivals

De Schutter was also one of the architects of Connext, an annual industry event launched in 2016 showcasing Flemish films and TV dramas to international buyers, sales agents, producers, and festival directors. Films to have emerged through Connext include Dhont’s Girl, which won the work in progress prize in 2017, and thriller Gangsta from Adili & Bilall, the directing duo who went on to have a huge global hit with 2020’s Bad Boys For Life.

When contacted today by Screen, Van Bockstal declined to reveal anything further about why the long-serving executive was removed from his post.

“For reasons linked to privacy, confidentiality and Belgian law and out of respect for Christian De Schutter, VAF has been advised by our lawyers not to give any further comments other than in the original mail. It is common practice according to our legal counsel that neither employee nor employer communicate about the reasons of a dismissal,” said the VAF CEO. “We regret his departure but cannot elaborate on this matter.”

De Schutter declined to comment.

Further signatories to the letter include Dennis Ruh, EFM director, Jerome Paillard, former head of the Cannes Marché, Adriek van Nieuwenhuyzen, industry head at IDFA, Simone Baumann, managing director of German Films, and many prominent sales agents including Eva Diederix (Goodfellas), Virginie Devesa (Alpha Violet World Sales), Gabor Greiner (Films Boutique), Moritz Hemminger, (The Playmaker Munich), Tine Klint (LevelK) and Susan Wendt, (TrustNordisk).

Belgian signatories included Jacques Dubrulle, honorary president of the International Film Festival Ghent, director Stijn Coninx, and leading producer Hilde De Laere, behind such hits as The Loft and The Memory Of A Killer.

“Christian has always done a great job promoting our films abroad,” said Van Groeningen, the Oscar-nominated Belgian director of The Broken Circle Breakdown.

Some are now asking if Flemish films may face more of a struggle to break through internationally. ”[Festival directors] may hesitate or think a second time before they take a Belgian film,” one signatory suggested.

Questions are also being raised over the future of Connext: whether it will go ahead at all - and, if it does, whether delegates will be willing to attend in De Schutter’s absence.

“Christian has always done a great job promoting our films abroad,” said Van Groeningen, the Oscar-nominated Belgian director of The Broken Circle Breakdown.

De Schutter began his career as a journalist at Moving Pictures and then Screen International. He was elected to the board of European Film Promotion in 2023. It is not yet known if another Flemish representative will now take his place.