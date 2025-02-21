Radu Jude’s Kontinental ’25 makes a strong debut on the Berlin critics jury grid while Johanna Moder’s Mother’s Baby, Ameer Fakher Eldin’s Yunan and Dag Johan Haugerud’s Dreams (Sex Love) also land.

Kontinental ’25 scored a 3.1 average rating from the critics, putting it second behind Gabriel Mascaro’s The Blue Trail on 3.4. Jude’s Romanian-set drama received three four-stars (excellent) four three-stars (good) and two two-stars (average) – the latter from Barabara Hollender (Rzeczpospolita, Poland) and Kalapapruek (Bangkokbiz, Thailand).

Click on the grid above for the most up-to-date version

Jude was last in Berlin with his Golden Bear-winning Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn which divided critics with a middling 2.4 on the 2021 jury grid.

Also landing on the grid was Haugerud’s Dreams (Sex Love) with a solid 2.6. The third title in the Norweigan’s filmmaker’s trilogy scored mostly two- and three-stars while Paolo Bertolin (Cinematografo, Italy) gave it four stars and Kalapapruek gave it one.

Both Eldin’s Yunan and Moder’s Mother’s Baby were met with an average of 2.3 each.

Yunan, Eldin’s debut feature about an Arab writer who travels to a North Sea island with suicidal intentions, scored six two-stars and three three-stars from the critics. Mother’s Baby proved more divisive with ratings for the Austrian psychological thriller including two one-stars (poor) from Rita Di Santo (Morning Star, UK) and Carlos Heli Di Almeida (O Globo, Brazil) while Screen’s own critic gave it four stars.

The final films to land on the jury grid will be Kateryna Gornostai’s Timestamp, Hong Sangsoo’s What Does Nature Say To You and Lionel Baier’s The Safe House.