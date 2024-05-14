South Korea’s Contents Panda has sold omnibus horror thriller Tarot to a raft of distributors across Asia on the eve of the Cannes market.

The anthology feature has been picked up for Taiwan (Long Shong), Mongolia (Filmbridge), Indonesia (PT Prima) and Vietnam (CJ CGV Vietnam)

Parasite star Cho Yeo-jeong is among the cast of the film, in which people have sinister experiences after receiving tarot cards. Comprising seven short stories, it marks the feature directing debut of Choi Byong-gil, who previously worked with actress Cho on TV series High Class. The cast also includes Ko Kyu-pil of box-office hit The Roundup: No Way Out and Kim Jin-young of series Single’s Inferno.

Due for release later this year, Tarot is produced by LG Uplus Studio X+U, Woosang Films and Studio Changchang. The story starring Cho played in competition at Canneseries last month.

A spokesperson for Taiwan’s Long Shong said: “Korean horror and thrillers have become one of the most unique and promising genres in the current market.”

Also on Contents Panda’s Cannes slate is Kim Dae-hwan’s family drama Homeward Bound; mystery thriller Mist, directed by Kim Yeo Jung and Lee Jung Chan; and Choo Chang-min’s Land Of Happiness, a historical drama that features one of the final performances of late actor Lee Sun-kyun.