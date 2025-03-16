South Korea’s Hive Filmworks has boarded sales of horror The Abandoned and hip-hop themed Hit Hit Hit and will debut both to international buyers here in Hong Kong.

The Abandoned marks the latest from filmmaker Kwak Jieong-duk, known as the director of 2023 action-adventure Night Of The Assassin and co-writer of 2019 blockbuster Ashfall.

The story revolves around friends of a thrill-seeking YouTuber who go looking for him after he disappears at one of Korea’s most-haunted places, only to discover disturbing footage of themselves while unravelling the mystery. Partially shot as a found-footage film, the cast includes Jung In-sun (Han Gong-ju), Lee Gyu-hyun, Yu Tae-gun and Lee Seo-bin.

Produced by DHMedia, it is in post-production with a release planned for Q3.

Hive will also launch Hit Hit Hit, billed as hip-hop comedy-drama from director Kim Dong-kyu, marking his second feature after 2021 Netflix film What Happened to Mr. Cha?.

It centres on a part-time hip-hop performer who gets a surprise chance to perform alongside a famous artist. During a wild night, he is struck by inspiration and records a potential hit song to his laptop – only to find it has gone missing the next morning, leading to a chase to track down the thief.

The cast is led by RYU Kyung-soo of TV series Itaewon Class and Netflix’s Hellbound alongside Ko Kyu-phil of The Roundup: No Way Out and Kim Ah-young from Saturday Night Live Korea. JI Seung-hyun and singer Kim Jo-han round out the cast.

Produced by Galleon Entertainment and Naro Pictures, a release is being planned for later this year.

Also on Hive’s slate is Jo Hee-young’s romantic drama Merely Known As Something Else, which received its world premiere at Busan, and Park Ri-woong’s mystery drama The Land Of Morning Calm, which also debuted at Busan where it won three prizes including the coveted New Currents award.